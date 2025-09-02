- fixed a bug where night music wasnt playing
- added new service song
- fixed a bug where sometimes the cart wasnt able to move
- fixed a bug where disable zoom toggle didnt work sometimes
Uh Oh Airlines Hotfix 0.0.20.0.1 Patch Notes
