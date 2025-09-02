- Design: prevented unintended solution for Visions from the Abyss (DLC3) reported here https://steamcommunity.com/app/1147890/discussions/0/604162514919452106/?tscn=1753359079
- Performance: general optimizations for smoother sailing
- Accessibility: added framerate settings
- Fixed: some crates ended up in walls in DLC2
- Fixed: this bug in level Dig Deep (DLC3) https://steamcommunity.com/app/1147890/discussions/2/604163526655937326/
- Fixed: DLC2 ending bugginess described here https://steamcommunity.com/app/1147890/discussions/2/604158477795860160/
- Fixed: pushing crates upward diagonally when it shouldnt be possible
- Fixed: minor changes to controller vibration (e.g. vibe when rotating is less strong)
- Visual: minor art tweaks
v1.3.25.9.2.0
Windows 64-bit Bonfire Peaks PC Depot 1147891
macOS Bonfire Peaks Mac Depot 1147892
Linux Bonfire Peaks Linux Depot 1147893
