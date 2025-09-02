New Update Released! 🦖🌿
New Features & Improvements
🦕 Dinosaur & texture compression → optimized performance and reduced loading times.
📖 Introduction of the main storyline → follow Tawa’s first memories and uncover the beginning of her journey.
🌗 Added a day/night cycle → immersion is deeper, and survival now changes with the time of day.
🌴 The jungle is now easier to reach → explore its secrets without getting lost.
🏔️ The mountain is harder to find → observe carefully and follow the clues to discover it.
⚡ Global optimizations → improved performance across all configurations.
New Controls 🎮
Attack / Bite → Left Click 🖱️
Drink / Eat → Right Click 🖱️
Rest / Sleep → Middle Click 🖱️
Update notes via Steam Community
