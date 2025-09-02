New Update Released! 🦖🌿



New Features & Improvements



🦕 Dinosaur & texture compression → optimized performance and reduced loading times.



📖 Introduction of the main storyline → follow Tawa’s first memories and uncover the beginning of her journey.



🌗 Added a day/night cycle → immersion is deeper, and survival now changes with the time of day.



🌴 The jungle is now easier to reach → explore its secrets without getting lost.



🏔️ The mountain is harder to find → observe carefully and follow the clues to discover it.



⚡ Global optimizations → improved performance across all configurations.





New Controls 🎮



Attack / Bite → Left Click 🖱️



Drink / Eat → Right Click 🖱️



Rest / Sleep → Middle Click 🖱️

