2 September 2025 Build 19827767 Edited 2 September 2025 – 16:26:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Update Released! 🦖🌿

New Features & Improvements

🦕 Dinosaur & texture compression → optimized performance and reduced loading times.

📖 Introduction of the main storyline → follow Tawa’s first memories and uncover the beginning of her journey.

🌗 Added a day/night cycle → immersion is deeper, and survival now changes with the time of day.

🌴 The jungle is now easier to reach → explore its secrets without getting lost.

🏔️ The mountain is harder to find → observe carefully and follow the clues to discover it.

⚡ Global optimizations → improved performance across all configurations.


New Controls 🎮

Attack / Bite → Left Click 🖱️

Drink / Eat → Right Click 🖱️

Rest / Sleep → Middle Click 🖱️

