2 September 2025 Build 19827724 Edited 2 September 2025 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update summarizes several changes made over the past few days. The most visible and likely the most important is the new toggle in the main menu that allows you to turn multicolor hints on or off.

Changes

  • Added single color toggle to the main menu.

  • Single color mode now behaves more like in the original game - you no longer need to paint every block.

  • New option to disable mouse/touch interaction for painting. Ideal for stylus + gamepad playstyle.

  • Improved performance when slicing puzzles for the first few times.

  • Optimized block removal effect.

  • Various rendering adjustments to improve performance.

  • Updated Unity engine to a newer version - this is the reason for the larger-than-usual patch size.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an issue where the zoom scale setting wasn't saving properly.

  • Blue color was still enabled in single color mode.

  • Corrected a few typos in puzzle names.

