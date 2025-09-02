Patch Notes:

# Known Issues

The Signal Man

The Signal Man's

* BP_HUD_Interact now checks for a `IsActiveInteractible` on objects* Separated tower meshes (tower body and ladder) so only the ladders view as interactable.* Reduced interaction distance* Facility doors have been redone so they appear with proper [E] Interact* Car door trigger for ending two updated to work with the new system* Sockets have been fixed on the intro level to have foliage and rocks actually on the ground and not floating.* Added options in gameplay menu for head tilt "snappiness"* Spelling fix on menu.This is a big one I'm working on it!* Map barrier fog is not rising correctly.* Pause menu is not being added properly to Intro and EndCar scenes.sometimes gets stuck on obstacles.speed is not being adjusted properly.* Missing dialogue during the REDSHIFT in 3 locations. (Recorded - to be edited/added)Thanks for playing my game! Please use the in-game QR code to report bugs.- Luke