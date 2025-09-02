Patch Notes:* BP_HUD_Interact now checks for a `IsActiveInteractible` on objects
* Separated tower meshes (tower body and ladder) so only the ladders view as interactable.
* Reduced interaction distance
* Facility doors have been redone so they appear with proper [E] Interact
* Car door trigger for ending two updated to work with the new system
* Sockets have been fixed on the intro level to have foliage and rocks actually on the ground and not floating.
* Added options in gameplay menu for head tilt "snappiness"
* Spelling fix on menu.
# Known Issues* Steam Achievements are not being awarded properly. This is a big one I'm working on it!
* Map barrier fog is not rising correctly.
* Pause menu is not being added properly to Intro and EndCar scenes.
* The Signal Man sometimes gets stuck on obstacles.
* The Signal Man's speed is not being adjusted properly.
* Missing dialogue during the REDSHIFT in 3 locations. (Recorded - to be edited/added)
Thanks for playing my game! Please use the in-game QR code to report bugs.
- Luke
Changed files in this update