2 September 2025 Build 19827643 Edited 2 September 2025 – 16:19:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added the remaining items (Coop Drone munitions, Plasma Gun) to the Firing Range's item spawner
  • Fixed "Invert Axis" setting not affecting Coop Drones or the Mandrillians' dynamic spawner camera
  • Made the PC settings menu font quite a bit smaller, preventing potential overlaps with the minimap HUD for resolutions with very narrow aspect ratios

Changed files in this update

Depot 1936361
