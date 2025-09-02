- Added the remaining items (Coop Drone munitions, Plasma Gun) to the Firing Range's item spawner
- Fixed "Invert Axis" setting not affecting Coop Drones or the Mandrillians' dynamic spawner camera
- Made the PC settings menu font quite a bit smaller, preventing potential overlaps with the minimap HUD for resolutions with very narrow aspect ratios
0.9.9.3 - SMALL TWEAKS AND FIXES
