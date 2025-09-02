Dystopian Taxi Drivers!

CyberTaxi: Lunatic Nights is rolling out of the depot! As promised, the Early Access version launches today and is now available to everyone. We hope you’re ready to visit Prison City - a place where everyone’s armed to the teeth and where not only gangs but also zombies roam the streets.

The game is being developed by a small two-person team with the support of freelancers. This project has been a huge learning experience for us, showing just how ambitious game development really is. We set out to create the game we always wanted to play - a mix of a dark taxi simulator and a shooter, inspired by 80s action movies.

At the same time, we want to highlight that CyberTaxi: Lunatic Nights is in Early Access, not its final version. We’re fully aware that there are still aspects that can be improved or polished, and we’ll be working on them moving forward. Our goal is to deliver the game in a form that players will truly enjoy.

What’s in the current version

In this Early Access release of CyberTaxi: Lunatic Nights, you can explore the first of the planned districts - taking on crazy fares and missions, upgrading and reinforcing your taxi, fighting enemies, and unlocking achievements.

The game currently features around 30 missions, ranging from straightforward taxi rides to fulfilling the wildest requests of your clients. You’ll also be able to discover plenty of hidden weapons.

What we’re planning for the future

In the first few months after the Early Access launch, we’ll focus on refining the first district and the core gameplay mechanics. In recent months, we’ve worked hard on missions, driving, combat, and optimization, but we know there are still things that don’t work quite as they should.

Further down the line, we’ll begin adding new districts to the game. They’ll follow similar principles but bring fresh ideas into play. We want each district to stand out not only visually but also in terms of gameplay style.

We’ve got plenty of ideas for improving the game, and we’d love to bring them to life with your help (game development is a hellishly time-consuming and resource-heavy process). We’ll be sharing more of our concepts in the future, and we’re looking forward to your feedback.

Filip & Szymon

Hed Media Games