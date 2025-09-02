 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19827565 Edited 2 September 2025 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed Robust Leather recipe component name.

  • Fixed missing tooltips for Mental, Chemical, and Ember damage stats.

  • Fixed an initialization issue with stat tabs on your equipment sheet.

  • Fixed an issue with ability low level indicators not properly updating after leveling.

  • Fixed Healing filter logic to work similarly to the Warlord Song filter: enables/disables healing messages in conjunction with the MyCombatIn, MyCombatOut and OtherCombat filters.

  • Fixed skinning level on Wolf Whelp.

  • Noble recipes reduced to level 15.

  • Ibaxus

    • Fixed a few stuck spots.

    • Fixed some building colliders not conforming to the building shape.

    • Fixed an issue that prevented the jailer's portcullis from opening.

    • Fixed an issue where certain mobs received additional armor penetration.

    • Fixed Hunter's spotlight not disabling on death.

    • Reduced social aggro on crabs.

    • Reduced respawn rate on 2^ and 3^ mobs.

    • Reduced health on 2^ mobs.

    • Adjusted Central Ibaxus respawn timers to more closely match Lower Ibaxus.

    • Mandrakes are again non-hostile.

    • Cor'duun Sentries drop Artifacts and Runes again, but have a much longer respawn timer.

    • Hunter mob respawn at much slower rates.

Changed files in this update

