Fixed Robust Leather recipe component name.
Fixed missing tooltips for Mental, Chemical, and Ember damage stats.
Fixed an initialization issue with stat tabs on your equipment sheet.
Fixed an issue with ability low level indicators not properly updating after leveling.
Fixed Healing filter logic to work similarly to the Warlord Song filter: enables/disables healing messages in conjunction with the MyCombatIn, MyCombatOut and OtherCombat filters.
Fixed skinning level on Wolf Whelp.
Noble recipes reduced to level 15.
Ibaxus
Fixed a few stuck spots.
Fixed some building colliders not conforming to the building shape.
Fixed an issue that prevented the jailer's portcullis from opening.
Fixed an issue where certain mobs received additional armor penetration.
Fixed Hunter's spotlight not disabling on death.
Reduced social aggro on crabs.
Reduced respawn rate on 2^ and 3^ mobs.
Reduced health on 2^ mobs.
Adjusted Central Ibaxus respawn timers to more closely match Lower Ibaxus.
Mandrakes are again non-hostile.
Cor'duun Sentries drop Artifacts and Runes again, but have a much longer respawn timer.
Hunter mob respawn at much slower rates.
