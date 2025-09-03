 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19827546 Edited 3 September 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We are happy to announce that the game has been officially released on Steam. Friends, play, enjoy, share your emotions, impressions of the game, reviews, beautiful screenshots, and your thoughts!

 

A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us over the past two years. It has been a long but interesting journey!

 

We are continuing to work on the project: additional content and minor improvements are coming soon. You can polish a game to perfection endlessly.

 

We work for you.

 

- The Olkon Games team

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link