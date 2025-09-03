We are happy to announce that the game has been officially released on Steam. Friends, play, enjoy, share your emotions, impressions of the game, reviews, beautiful screenshots, and your thoughts!

A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us over the past two years. It has been a long but interesting journey!

We are continuing to work on the project: additional content and minor improvements are coming soon. You can polish a game to perfection endlessly.

We work for you.

- The Olkon Games team