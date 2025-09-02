 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19827543 Edited 2 September 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
This update addresses several bugs and QoL issues:

  • The final achievement should no longer require a restart to trigger
  • An issue with how replays were recorded has been fixed, which means that new players should be able to watch their replay correctly. (This can't fix the replay for players that are already part or all of the way through, unfortunately).
  • Mousewheel scroll sensitivity has been drastically reduced on mac (this will be configurable in a future update)
  • The "Fullscreen: on/off" text on the settings menu is no longer inverted
  • The "how to play" screen is now much more readable on Steam Deck
  • The game now zooms out to reveal the region you just completed
  • The main menu cross-promo widget now cycles through all Divide the Plunder games that you don't own, highlighting any that are out soon or on special offer.

