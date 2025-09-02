🌍 New Content
The world is now fully explorable!
New zones to discover.
A new faction introduced into the universe.
New items to expand your builds and strategies.
⚔️ Gameplay & System
New stat: Character Points per level.
New stat: Move Speed.
New stat: Aura.
🔧 Rework & Balancing
Global gameplay adjustments for a smoother rhythm and progression.
Rework and balancing of several core mechanics and combat systems.
🐛 Fixes
Numerous bug fixes to improve stability and overall fluidity of the experience.
