🌍 New Content

The world is now fully explorable!

New zones to discover.

A new faction introduced into the universe.

New items to expand your builds and strategies.

⚔️ Gameplay & System

New stat: Character Points per level.

New stat: Move Speed.

New stat: Aura.

🔧 Rework & Balancing

Global gameplay adjustments for a smoother rhythm and progression.

Rework and balancing of several core mechanics and combat systems.

🐛 Fixes

Numerous bug fixes to improve stability and overall fluidity of the experience.