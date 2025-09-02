 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 2 September 2025 Build 19827542 Edited 2 September 2025 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🌍 New Content

The world is now fully explorable!

New zones to discover.

A new faction introduced into the universe.

New items to expand your builds and strategies.

⚔️ Gameplay & System

New stat: Character Points per level.

New stat: Move Speed.

New stat: Aura.

🔧 Rework & Balancing

Global gameplay adjustments for a smoother rhythm and progression.

Rework and balancing of several core mechanics and combat systems.

🐛 Fixes

Numerous bug fixes to improve stability and overall fluidity of the experience.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2644021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link