2 September 2025 Build 19827500 Edited 2 September 2025 – 16:13:56 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Found some issues post launch that players were experiencing and have fixed the following:

  • Player getup animation after ragdoll was making him clip through floor. This has now been fixed.
  • Save data was not being read properly for docks level which is now working properly.
  • Minor Objective issue and reward fixes.
  • Additional info for Homing weapons added.

