- Player getup animation after ragdoll was making him clip through floor. This has now been fixed.
- Save data was not being read properly for docks level which is now working properly.
- Minor Objective issue and reward fixes.
- Additional info for Homing weapons added.
Found some issues post launch that players were experiencing and have fixed the following:
