2 September 2025 Build 19827386 Edited 2 September 2025 – 15:59:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where a Windows display scale setting different from 100% would cause building placement to be in a different place than the mouse cursor and part of the game world was obscured by grey bars.
Thank you to CurlyOne for assisting with the analysis of this issue.

