Fixed an issue where a Windows display scale setting different from 100% would cause building placement to be in a different place than the mouse cursor and part of the game world was obscured by grey bars.
Thank you to CurlyOne for assisting with the analysis of this issue.
Fix for display scale issue (v1.0.4)
Update notes via Steam Community
