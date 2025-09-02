 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19827373
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.0.0.6 Patch Notes

  • Replaced problematic and questionable assets

  • Added fine-tuning sensitivity option; holding LT on controller switches sensitivity.

  • Fixed an issue where custom interaction keys were not working.

  • Added keyboard controls for camera zoom in/out.

  • Added custom key bindings: Zoom In, Zoom Out.

  • Removed time display from the weather UI; weather panel now auto-hides.

  • Fixed an issue in Ideal Home where saves loaded too late, causing features to miss loading (stacking left only one book).

  • Fixed right joystick scrolling in the storage being too slow.

  • Fixed localization error when putting potted plants into the storage.

  • Fixed errors when placing containers in Subspace or Luna’s secret room.

  • Added long-press hint for the bakery mirror.

  • Fixed priority logic error in the upper-left display of sand piles.

  • Added setting to display timeline.

  • Fixed an extra record appearing in the collection.

  • Fixed preset blank slot count increasing too quickly.

  • Fixed some localization issues.

  • Fixed incorrect inventory deduction when loading presets requiring combined items (e.g., mattress composition reading error).

  • Presets will no longer clear items when there are insufficient items in the warehouse.

  • Fixed an issue where, after cleaning garbage, running it off screen before the UI animation finished would cause it to remain uncleared.

  • Fixed preset images displaying incorrectly; local images now delete properly when presets are removed.

  • Adjusted volume (size) of the kitchen knife.

  • Fixed issue where Jane’s deletion timing was not correct, causing two Janes to appear.

Changed files in this update

