v1.0.0.6 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where custom interaction keys were not working.

Added keyboard controls for camera zoom in/out.

Added custom key bindings: Zoom In, Zoom Out.

Removed time display from the weather UI; weather panel now auto-hides.

Fixed an issue in Ideal Home where saves loaded too late, causing features to miss loading (stacking left only one book).

Fixed right joystick scrolling in the storage being too slow.

Fixed localization error when putting potted plants into the storage.

Fixed errors when placing containers in Subspace or Luna’s secret room.

Added long-press hint for the bakery mirror.

Fixed priority logic error in the upper-left display of sand piles.

Added setting to display timeline.

Fixed an extra record appearing in the collection.

Fixed preset blank slot count increasing too quickly.

Fixed some localization issues.

Fixed incorrect inventory deduction when loading presets requiring combined items (e.g., mattress composition reading error).

Presets will no longer clear items when there are insufficient items in the warehouse.

Fixed an issue where, after cleaning garbage, running it off screen before the UI animation finished would cause it to remain uncleared.

Fixed preset images displaying incorrectly; local images now delete properly when presets are removed.

Adjusted volume (size) of the kitchen knife.