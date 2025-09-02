🚀 Space Scum Open Playtest is live all week
This is an early build and we are opening it for a full week because your opinion matters most right now. Jump in, try whatever weird ideas you have, and tell us what clicks and what doesn't. Your feedback will guide our next steps!
🟢 How to join
Open the Space Scum page on Steam
Hit the big green button to install, then launch the Open Playtest build
Play as much as you like through September 9
🎯 What we want to hear your thoughts on
Core combat feel, pacing, and moment to moment choices
Early game onboarding, how quickly you understand what to do
Performance on your setup, frame rate and stability
Any rough edges in menus, tooltips, and readability
If something surprises you, good or bad, we want to know about it!
📝 Send feedback from inside the game
Open the feedback form from the Main Menu. Short notes are great, detailed write ups are amazing. If you record something, drop a link to the video. Specs help when you report performance. Every report goes straight to the devs!
❓ Quick answers
Free to play for the entire week, no keys needed
Streaming and videos are welcome. Tag us if you post, or drop a link in our Discord
The build is in early development, some things will change
🤝 Help the project
Leave your feedback after a session, even a single paragraph helps a lot
Wishlist the game on Steam if you have not yet, it really boosts visibility
Join our Discord to chat with the team and other players
Thank you for testing, for caring, and for pushing Space Scum forward. See you out there, Scum!
— The Space Scum Team
