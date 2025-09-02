🚀 Space Scum Open Playtest is live all week

This is an early build and we are opening it for a full week because your opinion matters most right now. Jump in, try whatever weird ideas you have, and tell us what clicks and what doesn't. Your feedback will guide our next steps!

🟢 How to join

Open the Space Scum page on Steam Hit the big green button to install, then launch the Open Playtest build Play as much as you like through September 9

🎯 What we want to hear your thoughts on

Core combat feel, pacing, and moment to moment choices

Early game onboarding, how quickly you understand what to do

Performance on your setup, frame rate and stability

Any rough edges in menus, tooltips, and readability

If something surprises you, good or bad, we want to know about it!

📝 Send feedback from inside the game

Open the feedback form from the Main Menu. Short notes are great, detailed write ups are amazing. If you record something, drop a link to the video. Specs help when you report performance. Every report goes straight to the devs!

❓ Quick answers

Free to play for the entire week, no keys needed

Streaming and videos are welcome. Tag us if you post, or drop a link in our Discord

The build is in early development, some things will change

🤝 Help the project

Leave your feedback after a session, even a single paragraph helps a lot

Wishlist the game on Steam if you have not yet, it really boosts visibility

Join our Discord to chat with the team and other players

Thank you for testing, for caring, and for pushing Space Scum forward. See you out there, Scum!

— The Space Scum Team



