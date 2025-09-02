 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 2 September 2025 Build 19827324 Edited 2 September 2025 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed the display issue with the "GAME OVER" font

  2. Replaced the "Quit Game" button with "Main Menu" in the pause menu

  3. Fixed an unintended input issue when entering the first scene

New Features

  1. Added ‌"SingleLife Mode"‌ and ‌"Speedrun Mode"

  2. Improved language selection logic: now supports English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese via Steam

  3. Added Steam Achievements

  4. New ‌"Graphics"‌ setting: Enable CRT scanline effect

DLC Expansion

  1. Added ‌60+ new level rooms

  2. New playable characters added‌

  3. Wall Jump functionality has been added to the recently introduced characters

  4. Skill menu adjusted to the lower-left corner

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3532801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link