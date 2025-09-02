Bug Fixes
Fixed the display issue with the "GAME OVER" font
Replaced the "Quit Game" button with "Main Menu" in the pause menu
Fixed an unintended input issue when entering the first scene
New Features
Added "SingleLife Mode" and "Speedrun Mode"
Improved language selection logic: now supports English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese via Steam
Added Steam Achievements
New "Graphics" setting: Enable CRT scanline effect
DLC Expansion
Added 60+ new level rooms
New playable characters added
Wall Jump functionality has been added to the recently introduced characters
Skill menu adjusted to the lower-left corner
Changed files in this update