7 September 2025 Build 19827284 Edited 7 September 2025 – 10:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fix Ai surrendering
- Fix visual issues in menu
- Achievements can now be unlocked during tournament games
- Fix puzzles allowing to go down to 0 lifes
- Fix login screen visual for new players

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2351661
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2351662
  • Loading history…
