Improvements:
- reworked Boss Rush mode (simpler and less prone to RNG)
- Rocket Launcher has a slightly better fire rate
- PNJs has more dialogues
Bugfixes:
- possible crash when selecting the character
- OK button display when using a gamepad in Boss Rush mode
v1.6.1 with a improved Boss Rush mode
