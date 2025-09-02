 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19827162 Edited 2 September 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvements:
- reworked Boss Rush mode (simpler and less prone to RNG)
- Rocket Launcher has a slightly better fire rate
- PNJs has more dialogues

Bugfixes:
- possible crash when selecting the character
- OK button display when using a gamepad in Boss Rush mode

