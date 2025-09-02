The list of changes and additions:
Added the kerning after the Latin letters b, c, e, g, j, k, o, p, r, v, y, x, and Å;
The ending credits text became more readable.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
The list of changes and additions:
Added the kerning after the Latin letters b, c, e, g, j, k, o, p, r, v, y, x, and Å;
The ending credits text became more readable.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update