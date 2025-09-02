 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19827133 Edited 2 September 2025 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The list of changes and additions:

  • Added the kerning after the Latin letters b, c, e, g, j, k, o, p, r, v, y, x, and Å;

  • The ending credits text became more readable.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3251511
Windows 32-bitEnglish Depot 3251512
