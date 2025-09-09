Assemble your vassals to witness the consecration of a new ruler with the Coronations Event Pack. Take an oath and declare the vision of the ruler you aspire to be. Will you maintain your promise of protection and prosperity for all, or break your word and face the displeasure of your subjects?

It is your time to step up as a ruler!



Key Features:

New Activity: Coronations Legitimize your rule through grand coronations that will impress your vassals and neighboring rulers Maneuver around faction members and detractors, hopefully forging a magnificent coronation from dangerous circumstances Bring together your vassals for a grand ceremony to celebrate your new rule of the realm

Oaths Take an oath after your coronation and declare an objective for your rule Access new decisions with unique rewards to suit every playstyle





PC Update 1.17.0 "Ascendant" Changelog



Expansion Features (Paid)​

Added Coronation activity

Added game rules for Coronations: one making them optional by turning off Crowned laws, another that allows rank-up to emperor without losing crown

Added laws for kings and emperors regarding their Uncrowned, Crowned or Anointed status

Uncrowned kings and emperors - and their spouses - do not wear crowns

Adds Coronation Tradition doctrine to faiths, determining whether they have Anointment Required (for emperors), Anointment Permitted or No Anointment

Adds faith-based triggers for whether a culture is focused specifically on crowns during coronations, on regalia, or utilizes either without preference

Two Coronation types: Regular Coronation and Anointment by the HoF

Adds Request Anointment character interaction with the HoF

New filter for activity locations that permits your capital and holy sites, both within and outside your realm

Ties coronations into title gain events and elsewhere

Provide coronation artifacts (crowns or regalia) through multiple avenues: on game start, from free inspirations, on regular pulse for AI

Adds imperial rank-up event informing players that they become uncrowned when increasing tier

Coronation activity options: Ceremony and Celebrations

Coronation host intents: Impress Attendees, Embrace Supporters, Weaken Detractors, Exalt the Crown

Coronation guest intents: Bear Witness, Seize Advantages, Advocate Domain, Profess Rights, Offer Support, Disrupt Loyalists

~44 prelude phase random host events

~19 prelude phase random guest events

~28 feast phase random host events

~18 feast phase random guest events

Above events include guest intent fulfilment events, where guests with shared intents choose what related reward they are interested in asking of the host

“Critical fail” outcome for Coronations based on guests with disrupt loyalists besting the host

Events include content for Christians, administrative, clans, nomads, tribals and confederations

New Activity Pulse Actions for Coronations

10 ceremony phase key events with triggered success-based and regional loc variations

Magnificence meter determining a Coronation’s level of success

Scaling Coronation and Oath rewards based on magnificence

through activity and at conclusion, opinion gain with vassal stances based on intents

Background relationship formations amidst and between Supporters and Detractors during Coronation

Supporters and Detractors guest subsets

Activity view widget displaying Major Supporters and Major Detractors

Added 16 Oaths with bespoke rewards and fulfillment conditions

Includes Oath-tracking story cycle, Oath decisions, and Oath failure and success events

New Oath-based building lines

New Oath-based cultural tradition

Added crowning animation

Added new intent icons for the coronation activity

Coronation activity type illustration

Illustrations for Regular Coronation and Anointment sub-types

AI behavior adjustments so they will host a Coronation ASAP while uncrowned

Game Content​

Added bow inspiration type and added bows to the weapon option of the commission artifact decision. Bow artifacts now increase hunter trait venator track xp gain.

Adds 4 free random yearly events about being a councillor

Underaged kings/emperors over 12 years old now wear crowns

New camera angles for event characters, many playing with perspective

~8 new feast events

Adds regional/government type-based custom loc keys like GetFighterTerm, GetRegionalSword, GetTitleTierAdjective, GetLocalCommonerTerm

Bug Fixes​