Assemble your vassals to witness the consecration of a new ruler with the Coronations Event Pack. Take an oath and declare the vision of the ruler you aspire to be. Will you maintain your promise of protection and prosperity for all, or break your word and face the displeasure of your subjects?
It is your time to step up as a ruler!
Key Features:
New Activity: Coronations
Legitimize your rule through grand coronations that will impress your vassals and neighboring rulers
Maneuver around faction members and detractors, hopefully forging a magnificent coronation from dangerous circumstances
Bring together your vassals for a grand ceremony to celebrate your new rule of the realm
Oaths
Take an oath after your coronation and declare an objective for your rule
Access new decisions with unique rewards to suit every playstyle
PC Update 1.17.0 "Ascendant" Changelog
Expansion Features (Paid)
Added Coronation activity
Added game rules for Coronations: one making them optional by turning off Crowned laws, another that allows rank-up to emperor without losing crown
Added laws for kings and emperors regarding their Uncrowned, Crowned or Anointed status
Uncrowned kings and emperors - and their spouses - do not wear crowns
Adds Coronation Tradition doctrine to faiths, determining whether they have Anointment Required (for emperors), Anointment Permitted or No Anointment
Adds faith-based triggers for whether a culture is focused specifically on crowns during coronations, on regalia, or utilizes either without preference
Two Coronation types: Regular Coronation and Anointment by the HoF
Adds Request Anointment character interaction with the HoF
New filter for activity locations that permits your capital and holy sites, both within and outside your realm
Ties coronations into title gain events and elsewhere
Provide coronation artifacts (crowns or regalia) through multiple avenues: on game start, from free inspirations, on regular pulse for AI
Adds imperial rank-up event informing players that they become uncrowned when increasing tier
Coronation activity options: Ceremony and Celebrations
Coronation host intents: Impress Attendees, Embrace Supporters, Weaken Detractors, Exalt the Crown
Coronation guest intents: Bear Witness, Seize Advantages, Advocate Domain, Profess Rights, Offer Support, Disrupt Loyalists
~44 prelude phase random host events
~19 prelude phase random guest events
~28 feast phase random host events
~18 feast phase random guest events
Above events include guest intent fulfilment events, where guests with shared intents choose what related reward they are interested in asking of the host
“Critical fail” outcome for Coronations based on guests with disrupt loyalists besting the host
Events include content for Christians, administrative, clans, nomads, tribals and confederations
New Activity Pulse Actions for Coronations
10 ceremony phase key events with triggered success-based and regional loc variations
Magnificence meter determining a Coronation’s level of success
Scaling Coronation and Oath rewards based on magnificence
through activity and at conclusion, opinion gain with vassal stances based on intents
Background relationship formations amidst and between Supporters and Detractors during Coronation
Supporters and Detractors guest subsets
Activity view widget displaying Major Supporters and Major Detractors
Added 16 Oaths with bespoke rewards and fulfillment conditions
Includes Oath-tracking story cycle, Oath decisions, and Oath failure and success events
New Oath-based building lines
New Oath-based cultural tradition
Added crowning animation
Added new intent icons for the coronation activity
Coronation activity type illustration
Illustrations for Regular Coronation and Anointment sub-types
AI behavior adjustments so they will host a Coronation ASAP while uncrowned
Game Content
Added bow inspiration type and added bows to the weapon option of the commission artifact decision.
Bow artifacts now increase hunter trait venator track xp gain.
Adds 4 free random yearly events about being a councillor
Underaged kings/emperors over 12 years old now wear crowns
New camera angles for event characters, many playing with perspective
~8 new feast events
Adds regional/government type-based custom loc keys like GetFighterTerm, GetRegionalSword, GetTitleTierAdjective, GetLocalCommonerTerm
Bug Fixes
Fixed bug where player couldn't close the travel window after opening it during an ongoing travel - only check if a travel plan is cancel-able when checking if the travel window can be closed if we have a travel plan draft. for ongoing travels, the window should always be close-able.
Fixed travel_danger_events.6000 listing the wrong character in its effects and hunt_legendary_animal_custom_loc_trigger no longer errors if scoped on the root character.
Blocked certain disease recovery event outcomes for children
Cultivated Sophistication's development bonus now only applies if your Estate is in your realm capital, preventing vassals from providing repeated development bonuses to their liege.
Added a cooldown check for activities, so they are moved to the right list when they are unavailable, and tell you how long is left before they are available again on hover
Various fixes to tsagaan sar feast flavor events
Added non-nomad music tracks to nomadic music list to lessen repetition
Fixed an issue with mass ransoming, where you would get all of the character’s money instead of a fixed amount
Updates background triggers for more appropriate regional backgrounds
Makes holy_site_unique background include generic fallback backgrounds
Fixed the effects and progression of Paiza Office nomad domicile upgrade for the Barter Stalls yurt
Fixed the effects of Skull Collection nomad domicile upgrade for Court Yurt
Fixed edge cases in activity invalidation events
Makes HoF more likely to accept Declaration of Repentance if you are their liege or top liege
Changed files in this update