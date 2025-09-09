 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19827131
Update notes via Steam Community

Assemble your vassals to witness the consecration of a new ruler with the Coronations Event Pack. Take an oath and declare the vision of the ruler you aspire to be. Will you maintain your promise of protection and prosperity for all, or break your word and face the displeasure of your subjects?

It is your time to step up as a ruler!

Key Features:

  • New Activity: Coronations

    • Legitimize your rule through grand coronations that will impress your vassals and neighboring rulers

    • Maneuver around faction members and detractors, hopefully forging a magnificent coronation from dangerous circumstances

    • Bring together your vassals for a grand ceremony to celebrate your new rule of the realm

  • Oaths

    • Take an oath after your coronation and declare an objective for your rule

    • Access new decisions with unique rewards to suit every playstyle


PC Update 1.17.0 "Ascendant" Changelog

Expansion Features (Paid)​

  • Added Coronation activity

  • Added game rules for Coronations: one making them optional by turning off Crowned laws, another that allows rank-up to emperor without losing crown

  • Added laws for kings and emperors regarding their Uncrowned, Crowned or Anointed status

  • Uncrowned kings and emperors - and their spouses - do not wear crowns

  • Adds Coronation Tradition doctrine to faiths, determining whether they have Anointment Required (for emperors), Anointment Permitted or No Anointment

  • Adds faith-based triggers for whether a culture is focused specifically on crowns during coronations, on regalia, or utilizes either without preference

  • Two Coronation types: Regular Coronation and Anointment by the HoF

  • Adds Request Anointment character interaction with the HoF

  • New filter for activity locations that permits your capital and holy sites, both within and outside your realm

  • Ties coronations into title gain events and elsewhere

  • Provide coronation artifacts (crowns or regalia) through multiple avenues: on game start, from free inspirations, on regular pulse for AI

  • Adds imperial rank-up event informing players that they become uncrowned when increasing tier

  • Coronation activity options: Ceremony and Celebrations

  • Coronation host intents: Impress Attendees, Embrace Supporters, Weaken Detractors, Exalt the Crown

  • Coronation guest intents: Bear Witness, Seize Advantages, Advocate Domain, Profess Rights, Offer Support, Disrupt Loyalists

  • ~44 prelude phase random host events

  • ~19 prelude phase random guest events

  • ~28 feast phase random host events

  • ~18 feast phase random guest events

  • Above events include guest intent fulfilment events, where guests with shared intents choose what related reward they are interested in asking of the host

  • “Critical fail” outcome for Coronations based on guests with disrupt loyalists besting the host

  • Events include content for Christians, administrative, clans, nomads, tribals and confederations

  • New Activity Pulse Actions for Coronations

  • 10 ceremony phase key events with triggered success-based and regional loc variations

  • Magnificence meter determining a Coronation’s level of success

  • Scaling Coronation and Oath rewards based on magnificence

  • through activity and at conclusion, opinion gain with vassal stances based on intents

  • Background relationship formations amidst and between Supporters and Detractors during Coronation

  • Supporters and Detractors guest subsets

  • Activity view widget displaying Major Supporters and Major Detractors

  • Added 16 Oaths with bespoke rewards and fulfillment conditions

  • Includes Oath-tracking story cycle, Oath decisions, and Oath failure and success events

  • New Oath-based building lines

  • New Oath-based cultural tradition

  • Added crowning animation

  • Added new intent icons for the coronation activity

  • Coronation activity type illustration

  • Illustrations for Regular Coronation and Anointment sub-types

  • AI behavior adjustments so they will host a Coronation ASAP while uncrowned

Game Content​

  • Added bow inspiration type and added bows to the weapon option of the commission artifact decision.

    • Bow artifacts now increase hunter trait venator track xp gain.

  • Adds 4 free random yearly events about being a councillor

  • Underaged kings/emperors over 12 years old now wear crowns

  • New camera angles for event characters, many playing with perspective

  • ~8 new feast events

  • Adds regional/government type-based custom loc keys like GetFighterTerm, GetRegionalSword, GetTitleTierAdjective, GetLocalCommonerTerm

Bug Fixes​

  • Fixed bug where player couldn't close the travel window after opening it during an ongoing travel - only check if a travel plan is cancel-able when checking if the travel window can be closed if we have a travel plan draft. for ongoing travels, the window should always be close-able.

  • Fixed travel_danger_events.6000 listing the wrong character in its effects and hunt_legendary_animal_custom_loc_trigger no longer errors if scoped on the root character.

  • Blocked certain disease recovery event outcomes for children

  • Cultivated Sophistication's development bonus now only applies if your Estate is in your realm capital, preventing vassals from providing repeated development bonuses to their liege.

  • Added a cooldown check for activities, so they are moved to the right list when they are unavailable, and tell you how long is left before they are available again on hover

  • Various fixes to tsagaan sar feast flavor events

  • Added non-nomad music tracks to nomadic music list to lessen repetition

  • Fixed an issue with mass ransoming, where you would get all of the character’s money instead of a fixed amount

  • Updates background triggers for more appropriate regional backgrounds

  • Makes holy_site_unique background include generic fallback backgrounds

  • Fixed the effects and progression of Paiza Office nomad domicile upgrade for the Barter Stalls yurt

  • Fixed the effects of Skull Collection nomad domicile upgrade for Court Yurt

  • Fixed edge cases in activity invalidation events

  • Makes HoF more likely to accept Declaration of Repentance if you are their liege or top liege

