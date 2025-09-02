 Skip to content
2 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Divers,

Thank you so much for playing Starlight Re:Volver during our early access launch and showing so much enthusiasm! This patch is by no means all-inclusive - we are working hard on addressing the larger high priority issues you have reported and will get those fixes into your hands as soon as they’re ready. In the meantime, here’s what we’ve fixed:

Gameplay Changes

  • Economy Re:balance

    • Lowered crafting material costs for trinkets, dekos, and fishing gear

      • Increased crafting material drop chances across difficulties

  • Trace Summoner Elite Encounter Re:balance

    • Made highly desired balance changes to this encounter

      • Added terrain that allows for more counterplay,

      • Reduced the threat level of the Summoners,

      • Reduced the threat level of the additional enemies in the encounter,

      • Further reduced health of the Summoners in lower party counts

Bug Fixes

  • Disconnects

    • Put safeguards to help prevent random disconnects mid-dive

  • NIM

    • Hardened some colliders in an area to prevent players falling out of bounds (have fun finding more)

      • Moved some chairs to prevent Vivi from summoning cosmic power whilst in NIM (seriously)

  • So Mi

    • Fixed loot flying across the screen for every player

  • UI

    • Action wheel no longer triggerable on gamepad (it was not functioning on gamepad previously)

      • Talismans now unlock correctly in codex

      • Twin stick and lock on control schemes show controls in Settings page

      • Improved gamepad navigation through menus (still WIP!)

  • Trinkets

    • Fixed a bug where some trinkets were not giving their effects

      • Fixed issues with unequipping / reequipping trinkets in Flip Current

      • Fixed a bug where upgrading equipped trinkets would not update your inventory with the latest version

  • Audio

    • Fixed an issue where the Queen of Swords was not playing sfx during her “Light Stab” move

  • Kira

    • Improved aiming with her basic attacks and powers with Lock On control scheme for gamepad

  • Vivi

    • Fixed a bug where Vivi could not damage ally death bubbles with his basic attacks

      • Fixed a bug where “Sparking V” was not getting stronger with upgraded levels

  • Ren

    • Fixed a bug where “Hana’s Melody” and “Rebloom” were not getting stronger with upgraded levels

Please look forward to the next round of updates!

-Pahdo Dev Team

