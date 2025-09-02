Hi Divers,

Thank you so much for playing Starlight Re:Volver during our early access launch and showing so much enthusiasm! This patch is by no means all-inclusive - we are working hard on addressing the larger high priority issues you have reported and will get those fixes into your hands as soon as they’re ready. In the meantime, here’s what we’ve fixed:

Gameplay Changes

Economy Re:balance Lowered crafting material costs for trinkets, dekos, and fishing gear Increased crafting material drop chances across difficulties

Trace Summoner Elite Encounter Re:balance Made highly desired balance changes to this encounter Added terrain that allows for more counterplay, Reduced the threat level of the Summoners, Reduced the threat level of the additional enemies in the encounter, Further reduced health of the Summoners in lower party counts



Bug Fixes

Disconnects Put safeguards to help prevent random disconnects mid-dive

NIM Hardened some colliders in an area to prevent players falling out of bounds (have fun finding more) Moved some chairs to prevent Vivi from summoning cosmic power whilst in NIM (seriously)

So Mi Fixed loot flying across the screen for every player

UI Action wheel no longer triggerable on gamepad (it was not functioning on gamepad previously) Talismans now unlock correctly in codex Twin stick and lock on control schemes show controls in Settings page Improved gamepad navigation through menus (still WIP!)

Trinkets Fixed a bug where some trinkets were not giving their effects Fixed issues with unequipping / reequipping trinkets in Flip Current Fixed a bug where upgrading equipped trinkets would not update your inventory with the latest version

Audio Fixed an issue where the Queen of Swords was not playing sfx during her “Light Stab” move

Kira Improved aiming with her basic attacks and powers with Lock On control scheme for gamepad

Vivi Fixed a bug where Vivi could not damage ally death bubbles with his basic attacks Fixed a bug where “Sparking V” was not getting stronger with upgraded levels

Ren Fixed a bug where “Hana’s Melody” and “Rebloom” were not getting stronger with upgraded levels



Please look forward to the next round of updates!

-Pahdo Dev Team