Hi Divers,
Thank you so much for playing Starlight Re:Volver during our early access launch and showing so much enthusiasm! This patch is by no means all-inclusive - we are working hard on addressing the larger high priority issues you have reported and will get those fixes into your hands as soon as they’re ready. In the meantime, here’s what we’ve fixed:
Gameplay Changes
Economy Re:balance
Lowered crafting material costs for trinkets, dekos, and fishing gear
Increased crafting material drop chances across difficulties
Trace Summoner Elite Encounter Re:balance
Made highly desired balance changes to this encounter
Added terrain that allows for more counterplay,
Reduced the threat level of the Summoners,
Reduced the threat level of the additional enemies in the encounter,
Further reduced health of the Summoners in lower party counts
Bug Fixes
Disconnects
Put safeguards to help prevent random disconnects mid-dive
NIM
Hardened some colliders in an area to prevent players falling out of bounds (have fun finding more)
Moved some chairs to prevent Vivi from summoning cosmic power whilst in NIM (seriously)
So Mi
Fixed loot flying across the screen for every player
UI
Action wheel no longer triggerable on gamepad (it was not functioning on gamepad previously)
Talismans now unlock correctly in codex
Twin stick and lock on control schemes show controls in Settings page
Improved gamepad navigation through menus (still WIP!)
Trinkets
Fixed a bug where some trinkets were not giving their effects
Fixed issues with unequipping / reequipping trinkets in Flip Current
Fixed a bug where upgrading equipped trinkets would not update your inventory with the latest version
Audio
Fixed an issue where the Queen of Swords was not playing sfx during her “Light Stab” move
Kira
Improved aiming with her basic attacks and powers with Lock On control scheme for gamepad
Vivi
Fixed a bug where Vivi could not damage ally death bubbles with his basic attacks
Fixed a bug where “Sparking V” was not getting stronger with upgraded levels
Ren
Fixed a bug where “Hana’s Melody” and “Rebloom” were not getting stronger with upgraded levels
Please look forward to the next round of updates!
-Pahdo Dev Team
