- Bottom left Paradoximus view also shows seconds.

- Increased money perks x4.

- Fixed the problem where auto mining switching could pick already eaten worlds.

- Perk Tile crafting behind paradoximus

- Removed Boost Board permanent perk efficiency (moved behind a feature flag)

- Changed Paradoximus army generation

- Fixed a problem where the board forgets its bonuses after a restart.

- Remove loot perk tiles (moved behind a feature-flag)

- Limited max temporary shop perks to 4. Now start from 1 instead of 2.

- CTRL + LEFT CLICK to remove tile

- RIGHT CLICK slot now also works with the board tile selected.

- Increased letter and number tile price.

- Limited max number tile value: 7 -> 5.

- Larger number tiles are now much rarer.

- Removed protection perk as it trivialises combat in the world where it exists.

- Crafting price of permanent perks is increased x3.

- Fixed the problem where Tile Slot Opener didn't work properly.

- Fixed the problem where the Permanent Perk Obtained message is delivered at an incorrect time.

- Added an indicator that tells if Paradoximus goes into frenzy after selling resources.

- Added a view that shows shop restock time. Also gives a sound when the shop restocks.

- Paradoximus, don't move in Paradoximus World.

- An improved and more simplified version of auto leveling.

- Added number tile milestone to world milestones.

- World milestones can contain copies of the same permanent perk.

- Reduced shop sale perks x0.5