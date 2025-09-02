 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19827041 Edited 2 September 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Bottom left Paradoximus view also shows seconds.
- Increased money perks x4.
- Fixed the problem where auto mining switching could pick already eaten worlds.
- Perk Tile crafting behind paradoximus
- Removed Boost Board permanent perk efficiency (moved behind a feature flag)
- Changed Paradoximus army generation
- Fixed a problem where the board forgets its bonuses after a restart.
- Remove loot perk tiles (moved behind a feature-flag)
- Limited max temporary shop perks to 4. Now start from 1 instead of 2.
- CTRL + LEFT CLICK to remove tile
- RIGHT CLICK slot now also works with the board tile selected.
- Increased letter and number tile price.
- Limited max number tile value: 7 -> 5.
- Larger number tiles are now much rarer.
- Removed protection perk as it trivialises combat in the world where it exists.
- Crafting price of permanent perks is increased x3.
- Fixed the problem where Tile Slot Opener didn't work properly.
- Fixed the problem where the Permanent Perk Obtained message is delivered at an incorrect time.
- Added an indicator that tells if Paradoximus goes into frenzy after selling resources.
- Added a view that shows shop restock time. Also gives a sound when the shop restocks.
- Paradoximus, don't move in Paradoximus World.
- An improved and more simplified version of auto leveling.
- Added number tile milestone to world milestones.
- World milestones can contain copies of the same permanent perk.
- Reduced shop sale perks x0.5

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3692381
  • Loading history…
