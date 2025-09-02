Thanks for all the suggestions and feedback!
Changelogs
New
New Map: Overpressure
Maps & World
The Burrow: waves redone.
Triarch, Ironclad, Bubble Pop: map Tier 2 → 1.
Dustfall Mines: removed an overly difficult path to prevent early dead-ends.
Cornerstones: fixed an issue allowing placement on open but unreachable terrain (islands/closed rooms).
Obelisks: portals can no longer be placed on top of an Obelisk.
Thirsting Obelisk: when hidden, it now emits a hint flash once per minute.
Heroes & Units
Necromancer
Increased attack range.
Added “rescue me” lines when imprisoned (to prompt players to free him).
Bosses: ignore knockback while transforming.
Black Knight: shield 20 → 10.
Veteran Warrior: shield gain per level halved (now +1 every 2 levels).
Traps & Weapons
Poison Trap: can now target flying units.
Push / Spring Traps: increased the unit-count threshold where performance starts to diminish (buff).
Chain Trap: attempted fix for firing multiple chains at once.
Arsenal (Bow): increased range.
Systems & Modes
Endless Mode: stability work around a case where Rush All could cause a freeze.
Ascension:
Progress for Charms, Sigils, Runes, and Hidden Stages is now preserved after ascending.
Necromancer is granted by default upon ascending.
UI / UX
Shop:
Trap-slot upgrade now clearly shows “Free” when it costs nothing.
Prevented accidental purchases via mouse wheel.
Hotkeys: Wilson (Z), Necromancer (X) added.
Stage Info: fixed incorrect wave-count display.
\[World Map]: fixed an issue where the XP bar could show “–” when you have a Conqueror Level.
Bug Fixes
Reclaim: using Reclaim on an isolated tile could make the stage above disappear - fixed.
Achievements: “Unlock all Charms” achievement not triggering - fixed.
