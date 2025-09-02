 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19827034 Edited 2 September 2025 – 15:26:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for all the suggestions and feedback!

Changelogs

New

  • New Map: Overpressure

Maps & World

  • The Burrow: waves redone.

  • Triarch, Ironclad, Bubble Pop: map Tier 2 → 1.

  • Dustfall Mines: removed an overly difficult path to prevent early dead-ends.

  • Cornerstones: fixed an issue allowing placement on open but unreachable terrain (islands/closed rooms).

  • Obelisks: portals can no longer be placed on top of an Obelisk.

  • Thirsting Obelisk: when hidden, it now emits a hint flash once per minute.

Heroes & Units

  • Necromancer

    • Increased attack range.

    • Added “rescue me” lines when imprisoned (to prompt players to free him).

  • Bosses: ignore knockback while transforming.

  • Black Knight: shield 20 → 10.

  • Veteran Warrior: shield gain per level halved (now +1 every 2 levels).

Traps & Weapons

  • Poison Trap: can now target flying units.

  • Push / Spring Traps: increased the unit-count threshold where performance starts to diminish (buff).

  • Chain Trap: attempted fix for firing multiple chains at once.

  • Arsenal (Bow): increased range.

Systems & Modes

  • Endless Mode: stability work around a case where Rush All could cause a freeze.

  • Ascension:

    • Progress for Charms, Sigils, Runes, and Hidden Stages is now preserved after ascending.

    • Necromancer is granted by default upon ascending.

UI / UX

  • Shop:

    • Trap-slot upgrade now clearly shows “Free” when it costs nothing.

    • Prevented accidental purchases via mouse wheel.

  • Hotkeys: Wilson (Z), Necromancer (X) added.

  • Stage Info: fixed incorrect wave-count display.

  • \[World Map]: fixed an issue where the XP bar could show “–” when you have a Conqueror Level.

Bug Fixes

  • Reclaim: using Reclaim on an isolated tile could make the stage above disappear - fixed.

  • Achievements: “Unlock all Charms” achievement not triggering - fixed.

Thank you for playing!

