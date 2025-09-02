Hi everyone!
I've worked on this update from the release day. I've fixed some minor bug and added a tutorial.
Let me know if anything is broken and I'm gonna fix it in the next update (that should also contains more music)
Nikolaj
Bug Fix and tutorial
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update