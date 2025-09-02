 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19826964 Edited 2 September 2025 – 15:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!
I've worked on this update from the release day. I've fixed some minor bug and added a tutorial.

Let me know if anything is broken and I'm gonna fix it in the next update (that should also contains more music)

Nikolaj

Changed files in this update

Depot 2468211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link