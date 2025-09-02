- New feature: No Guess Mode gameplay setting ensures that (most) boards can be completed - replaces Safer Starts mode

- Improved board generation

- Fixed a visual issue in one of the backgrounds



Please note: No Guess Mode creates boards which are guaranteed to be completable by running a solver internally and rejecting boards which require guessing. On custom games with very high mine density the solver will often not be able to generate solvable boards, and in this scenario it will silently revert to normal random generation.