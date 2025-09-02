- New feature: No Guess Mode gameplay setting ensures that (most) boards can be completed - replaces Safer Starts mode
- Improved board generation
- Fixed a visual issue in one of the backgrounds
Please note: No Guess Mode creates boards which are guaranteed to be completable by running a solver internally and rejecting boards which require guessing. On custom games with very high mine density the solver will often not be able to generate solvable boards, and in this scenario it will silently revert to normal random generation.
Patch v1.2.0 - No Guess Mode
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3871601
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3871602
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3871603
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update