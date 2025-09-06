0.17 HOTFIX (0.17.0.154)
General:
Fixed dust cover disappearing when attaching PSO sight to AK104 and AK105
Made binaural audio off by default, improving audio performance on lower end systems
This option may need to be manually disabled if you already had this option on prior to the hotfix (it was previously defaulted on)
Fixed ironsights not flipping down when an optic is equipped
Made tablet close if ESC is pressed (the pause menu will still open but you will now leave the tablet)
Fixed human AI looking wistfully into the distance
Fixed broken grip hold on third person animation
Fixed a bug where the player character preview would not appear when joining a server
Improved soldier investigation selection
Fixed black artifacts on some materials due to pixel depth offset
Improved third person animation on the tire iron
Fixed guard animation being rotated weirdly while moving
Optimized human character networking, improving network performance with many players
Reduced sheen on D-Class material
Fixed collision issues on silo walkways in Outpost Axiom
Optimized visibility culling in Outpost Axiom
Fixed jittery grip hold in third person animation
Fixed a bug where cosmetics would not appear when joining a server
Various other optimizations and bug fixes
Testing Chambers:
Fixed players losing credits when another player leaves the game
Fixed players losing credits when another player dies during the staging area/waiting room
SCP-914 elevator now uses "absolute teleporting"
This means that players will now teleport to the center of the elevator, facing forward in SCP-914, regardless of their position when they entered the elevator at the end of the chamber
This should fix dying when there is a collision issue in the elevator, even if it doesn't fix the collision issue itself
Fixed a crash on the server when a player leaves during SCP-914 room sequence
Fixed incorrect physics on Bepis can
Fixed a crash if a player dies mid teleport
Area-12:
Fixed one use electronics activating on server if many players use them at the same time
Fixed the bug where you can close the shutter if all players interact with the switch, causing a softlock
Fixed spawn not correctly updating in Area-12 reception, causing a softlock
Fixed intense 50hz bass in interrogation ambient sound
Optimized SCP-1262 networking performance
Optimized interactive water simulation in Canals
Ghosts of the South Gate:
Fixed SCP-610 falling through the floor on clients
Fixed some harsh snapping on SCP-610's upper body during certain movements
Dedicated Server Fixes:
Added the ability to execute server commands from the server console
Added dedicated server ban syncing on restart and standby
Fixed report player dialogue being able to display multiple instances of the same player
Fixed /say command not sending messages to all players (this command is also now admin only)
Added logs for chat in server
Coming Soon: 0.17.1 Patch
The team is currently working on 0.17.1, which includes further improvements to the Discover Program, as well as more bug fixes and general polish:
Randomized Chamber selection (we planned this for Update 0.17 but unfortunately ran out of time to implement it)
Improved SCP-914 balance
3 new chambers – required for randomization – generating more chambers to release is an easier and quicker thing to do while we work on the campaign
General Chamber balancing and improvements
Additional Challenges
Improved Challenges
A face-lift to Classic Survival
Achievements
We’re not going to be focusing on campaign achievements until closer to 1.0 release, but we’d like to include some achievements for the new mode, and fix/remove some of the older achievements that are no-longer achievable.
As well as a very exciting addition:
The first stages of official modding support
We are introducing an official mod loader tool that handles the loading of resources and server checks—an official SDK/mod creation tools is still planned and will be coming later!
Right now the mod loader specifically includes support for custom weapons, maps, cosmetics, factions and enemies
Changed files in this update