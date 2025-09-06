 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19826914 Edited 6 September 2025 – 00:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

0.17 HOTFIX (0.17.0.154)

General:

  • Fixed dust cover disappearing when attaching PSO sight to AK104 and AK105

  • Made binaural audio off by default, improving audio performance on lower end systems

    • This option may need to be manually disabled if you already had this option on prior to the hotfix (it was previously defaulted on)

  • Fixed ironsights not flipping down when an optic is equipped

  • Made tablet close if ESC is pressed (the pause menu will still open but you will now leave the tablet)

  • Fixed human AI looking wistfully into the distance

  • Fixed broken grip hold on third person animation

  • Fixed a bug where the player character preview would not appear when joining a server

  • Improved soldier investigation selection

  • Fixed black artifacts on some materials due to pixel depth offset

  • Improved third person animation on the tire iron

  • Fixed guard animation being rotated weirdly while moving

  • Optimized human character networking, improving network performance with many players

  • Reduced sheen on D-Class material

  • Fixed collision issues on silo walkways in Outpost Axiom

  • Optimized visibility culling in Outpost Axiom

  • Fixed jittery grip hold in third person animation

  • Fixed a bug where cosmetics would not appear when joining a server

  • Various other optimizations and bug fixes

Testing Chambers:

  • Fixed players losing credits when another player leaves the game

  • Fixed players losing credits when another player dies during the staging area/waiting room

  • SCP-914 elevator now uses "absolute teleporting"

    • This means that players will now teleport to the center of the elevator, facing forward in SCP-914, regardless of their position when they entered the elevator at the end of the chamber

    • This should fix dying when there is a collision issue in the elevator, even if it doesn't fix the collision issue itself

  • Fixed a crash on the server when a player leaves during SCP-914 room sequence

  • Fixed incorrect physics on Bepis can

  • Fixed a crash if a player dies mid teleport

Area-12:

  • Fixed one use electronics activating on server if many players use them at the same time

    • Fixed the bug where you can close the shutter if all players interact with the switch, causing a softlock

  • Fixed spawn not correctly updating in Area-12 reception, causing a softlock

  • Fixed intense 50hz bass in interrogation ambient sound

  • Optimized SCP-1262 networking performance

  • Optimized interactive water simulation in Canals

Ghosts of the South Gate:

  • Fixed SCP-610 falling through the floor on clients

  • Fixed some harsh snapping on SCP-610's upper body during certain movements

Dedicated Server Fixes:

  • Added the ability to execute server commands from the server console

  • Added dedicated server ban syncing on restart and standby

  • Fixed report player dialogue being able to display multiple instances of the same player

  • Fixed /say command not sending messages to all players (this command is also now admin only)

  • Added logs for chat in server

Coming Soon: 0.17.1 Patch

The team is currently working on 0.17.1, which includes further improvements to the Discover Program, as well as more bug fixes and general polish:

  • Randomized Chamber selection (we planned this for Update 0.17 but unfortunately ran out of time to implement it)

  • Improved SCP-914 balance

  • 3 new chambers – required for randomization – generating more chambers to release is an easier and quicker thing to do while we work on the campaign

  • General Chamber balancing and improvements

  • Additional Challenges

  • Improved Challenges

  • A face-lift to Classic Survival

  • Achievements

    • We’re not going to be focusing on campaign achievements until closer to 1.0 release, but we’d like to include some achievements for the new mode, and fix/remove some of the older achievements that are no-longer achievable.

As well as a very exciting addition:

  • The first stages of official modding support

    • We are introducing an official mod loader tool that handles the loading of resources and server checks—an official SDK/mod creation tools is still planned and will be coming later!

    • Right now the mod loader specifically includes support for custom weapons, maps, cosmetics, factions and enemies

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Pandemic Main Branch Depot 872671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link