Fixed dust cover disappearing when attaching PSO sight to AK104 and AK105

Made binaural audio off by default, improving audio performance on lower end systems This option may need to be manually disabled if you already had this option on prior to the hotfix (it was previously defaulted on)

Fixed ironsights not flipping down when an optic is equipped

Made tablet close if ESC is pressed (the pause menu will still open but you will now leave the tablet)

Fixed human AI looking wistfully into the distance

Fixed broken grip hold on third person animation

Fixed a bug where the player character preview would not appear when joining a server

Improved soldier investigation selection

Fixed black artifacts on some materials due to pixel depth offset

Improved third person animation on the tire iron

Fixed guard animation being rotated weirdly while moving

Optimized human character networking, improving network performance with many players

Reduced sheen on D-Class material

Fixed collision issues on silo walkways in Outpost Axiom

Optimized visibility culling in Outpost Axiom

Fixed jittery grip hold in third person animation

Fixed a bug where cosmetics would not appear when joining a server