 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19826885 Edited 2 September 2025 – 15:19:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Add giant UI element indicating that an Upgrade Tree is disabled due to the player being in the Demo or to them being in an Arcade Run

Improve Mod Management UX

Change method of Cell production!
- Instead of gaining Cells when undergoing Chemotherapy, added new Parasitic Upgrade: Siphon
- Siphon grants Cells based on Tenant's level each second
- This will also grant Cells while offline
- The Cell costs of Parasitic Upgrades have been adjusted to reflect this

Fix lingering tooltips
Fix Enrage timer persisting across saves
Fix Moneymaker not even being checked at all

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3418151
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 3418152
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link