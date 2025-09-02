Add giant UI element indicating that an Upgrade Tree is disabled due to the player being in the Demo or to them being in an Arcade Run



Improve Mod Management UX



Change method of Cell production!

- Instead of gaining Cells when undergoing Chemotherapy, added new Parasitic Upgrade: Siphon

- Siphon grants Cells based on Tenant's level each second

- This will also grant Cells while offline

- The Cell costs of Parasitic Upgrades have been adjusted to reflect this



Fix lingering tooltips

Fix Enrage timer persisting across saves

Fix Moneymaker not even being checked at all