Hello everyone!

As always, thank you for playing, for your feedback, and for being part of the Vending Dokan community. Today’s update brings a brand-new location, along with new machines, decorations, and more to make your alleys prettier, cozier, and more functional.

🌳 New Location: Pluto Pass

Pluto Pass is here!

This quaint little alleyway is tucked away from cars and surrounded by trees and greenery, a quieter corner of the city.

Build on both sides of the road and on the road itself

Customers will explore both surfaces, giving you more creative freedom

Unlocks at Milestone 17 for $35,000

We can’t wait to see how you decorate and operate this gorgeous new spot!



With this new location, we've also decided to give you a bit more freedom to place machines slightly inside the walls, creating an "integrated" look. We'll be doing this as a test run with this location, but please let us know what you think of this behaviour, does it allow for more creativitiy or does it just look like it's a bug? You let us know!

🥤 3 New Vending Machines

We’re expanding your vending options with three new machines, each with its own style and purpose:

MoonSip Nova

A compact 4-slot machine with a nostalgic, retro design. Cute and cozy, it balances smaller capacity with an aesthetic that draws in the elderly and night owls. (Unlocks at Milestone 4)

SnackShack Tower

A tall 3-slot vertical machine with a diner-inspired look. Its layout provides a neat balance of variety and capacity. (Unlocks at Milestone 8)

Snackscape Panorama

A wide 7-slot machine built for maximum variety. Though each slot has limited capacity, its selection makes it a favorite for curious customers seeking choice. (Unlocks at Milestone 10)

🦝 Meet the Raccoons!

Our beloved cats now have a rival: raccoons!

These critters are still in an early stage of development, but you’ll start to see them wandering the world. For now, they behave similarly to cats, but expect them to become more unique as Early Access progresses.

💡 New Decoration Type: Volumes

Originally, we had string lights planned for this month. Instead, we’re introducing something new: Floating Light Volumes!

Place them like any other decoration in Build Mode

They can be stacked on top of other items (as long as they’re inside your location’s boundaries)

Each volume continuously spawns a decorative item (like floating lanterns ✨)

To make decorating easier, you can toggle to hide volumes in Build Mode, so they don’t cover up chairs or tables when placed nearby.

🪧 Custom Signs

Introducing custom signs!



This first version includes one model in three sizes. Place a sign, then right-click it to add your own message. Your text will scroll across the sign in a marquee fashion. More customization options are planned for the future!

🌿 Trellises & Design Potential

We’ve added trellis frames and matching plants to open up tons of design possibilities.

Place wooden trellises on walls (two sizes available)

Mix and match with trellis plants

Disable collision checks in Build Mode to get creative, layer smaller pieces on top, or combine them with other items like the new neon sign pack for unique looks!

The possibilities are wide open, and we can’t wait to see what you come up with!

🗑️ New Bins

We heard you: the old blue bin was getting boring.



This update introduces a range of new bins with different looks! They behave exactly the same as before, so you can drop them into your setups without learning anything new.

That’s everything for today’s update! We’ve got another update coming later this month, featuring another new location. Let’s just say, you’ll want to mind the gap when expanding your vending empire! 🚉

If you're enjoying the game, you can help us out by leaving a Steam review! it seriously helps us reach more people and continue to grow.

Thanks for reading, and we’ll see you in the next update!



💛 The Vending Dokan Team