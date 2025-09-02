Thank you for participating in the Playtest of Desktop Raid.



This update includes the following changes:

1. Added Strategy Encyclopedia and Game Information Guide.

2. Added more weapon affixes.

3. Enhanced Hunter and pet strength.

4. Adjusted the strength of Adventure Bosses.

5. Adjusted the values of some affixes, reduced Defense and MP bonuses, added MP Regeneration affixes.

6. Increased the range of Priest healing skills.

7. Added a new item [Forget Scroll], which allows characters to forget skills and refunds certain resources.

8. Removed all “Growth”-related skills.



If you encounter any issues or have any suggestions during the game, feel free to provide feedback to us!

Your feedback is crucial for making the game better!