 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19826781 Edited 2 September 2025 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for participating in the Playtest of Desktop Raid.

This update includes the following changes:
1. Added Strategy Encyclopedia and Game Information Guide.
2. Added more weapon affixes.
3. Enhanced Hunter and pet strength.
4. Adjusted the strength of Adventure Bosses.
5. Adjusted the values of some affixes, reduced Defense and MP bonuses, added MP Regeneration affixes.
6. Increased the range of Priest healing skills.
7. Added a new item [Forget Scroll], which allows characters to forget skills and refunds certain resources.
8. Removed all “Growth”-related skills.

If you encounter any issues or have any suggestions during the game, feel free to provide feedback to us!
Your feedback is crucial for making the game better!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3888611
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link