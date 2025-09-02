0.8.29 - 0.8.33
- new: true reliability now shown even when warranty has not expired.
- new: smoother cables animation.
- new: double click and hold now allows picking multiple cables at once.
- new: added cardboard box for cable carrying/organization.
- new: buying 3 or more cables/peripherals now comes at once in a cardboard box.
- new: VLAN tags now simulated on traversals, access/trunk port implementation.
- new: added a malicious user in lab scenario.
- new: added firewall tutorial.
- new: added What's new panel on main menu.
- new: updated volunteers'/machine-generated translation for Russian, Ukrainian, Chinese and French.
- bugfix: fixed device breaking under warranty.
- bugfix: sftp cp now copies firmware as user-file if not able to install.
- bugfix: fixed problem with empty save files (0 size) causing crash.
- bugfix: fixed device warranty zero-ing during delivery attempt on save reload.
- bugfix: fixed fixed elevator upgrade and DC proposals that should appear on fixed days.
- balance: increased likelihood of elevator upgrades.
- bugfix: fixed surveyor bbcode tags showing on tooltip.
- bugfix: fixed translated text appearing on sticky notes.
- bugfix: fixed dmarket purchased DNS load testers without dnsspam.
- bugfix: fixed VLAN traversals revisiting trunk ports.
- bugfix: fixed sftp copy command showing successful even if firmware not copied.
- bugfix: allow renaming and storage of firmware/programs without installation.
- bugfix: if VLAN firmware is installed together with router firmware, tag stripping no longer applies.
- bugfix: fixed issue with malfunctions with UPS.
- bugfix: fixed restocks when reloading a save.
- bugfix: long texts on dmarket causing horizontal scrolls.
- bugfix: fixed DHCP on-boot text on surveyor.
- bugfix: fixed tagged traffic not being able to revisit managed switch after trunk port.
- bugfix: fixed typo in traffic type (tdp/443).
- bugfix: fixed use stack issues on Helper Central, Data Hub and Full Campus.
- balance: doubled base reliability.
- balance: decentro-wallet now only costs 2 base storage.
- balance: increased HA kernel (high-avail routers spec) from 2/1/(1+1) to 8/2/(3+1) - allow installation of vlan/firewall with rtkernel if jailbroken.
- qol: inputs now freezed during manual save.
- qol: holding a cable now shows its px length.
- qol: hovering over a plugged in cable now shows its px length.
- qol: pressing up/down in multi-line command now moves cursor on commands instead of cycling history.
- ext: unified traversal units to "per tick" on dstat/watch/dmarket and tower link.
Minor updates - Cabling QOL and improved VLAN tag simulation.
