0.8.29 - 0.8.33



- new: true reliability now shown even when warranty has not expired.

- new: smoother cables animation.

- new: double click and hold now allows picking multiple cables at once.

- new: added cardboard box for cable carrying/organization.

- new: buying 3 or more cables/peripherals now comes at once in a cardboard box.

- new: VLAN tags now simulated on traversals, access/trunk port implementation.

- new: added a malicious user in lab scenario.

- new: added firewall tutorial.

- new: added What's new panel on main menu.

- new: updated volunteers'/machine-generated translation for Russian, Ukrainian, Chinese and French.



- bugfix: fixed device breaking under warranty.

- bugfix: sftp cp now copies firmware as user-file if not able to install.

- bugfix: fixed problem with empty save files (0 size) causing crash.

- bugfix: fixed device warranty zero-ing during delivery attempt on save reload.

- bugfix: fixed fixed elevator upgrade and DC proposals that should appear on fixed days.

- balance: increased likelihood of elevator upgrades.

- bugfix: fixed surveyor bbcode tags showing on tooltip.

- bugfix: fixed translated text appearing on sticky notes.

- bugfix: fixed dmarket purchased DNS load testers without dnsspam.

- bugfix: fixed VLAN traversals revisiting trunk ports.

- bugfix: fixed sftp copy command showing successful even if firmware not copied.

- bugfix: allow renaming and storage of firmware/programs without installation.

- bugfix: if VLAN firmware is installed together with router firmware, tag stripping no longer applies.

- bugfix: fixed issue with malfunctions with UPS.

- bugfix: fixed restocks when reloading a save.

- bugfix: long texts on dmarket causing horizontal scrolls.

- bugfix: fixed DHCP on-boot text on surveyor.

- bugfix: fixed tagged traffic not being able to revisit managed switch after trunk port.

- bugfix: fixed typo in traffic type (tdp/443).

- bugfix: fixed use stack issues on Helper Central, Data Hub and Full Campus.

- balance: doubled base reliability.

- balance: decentro-wallet now only costs 2 base storage.

- balance: increased HA kernel (high-avail routers spec) from 2/1/(1+1) to 8/2/(3+1) - allow installation of vlan/firewall with rtkernel if jailbroken.

- qol: inputs now freezed during manual save.

- qol: holding a cable now shows its px length.

- qol: hovering over a plugged in cable now shows its px length.

- qol: pressing up/down in multi-line command now moves cursor on commands instead of cycling history.

- ext: unified traversal units to "per tick" on dstat/watch/dmarket and tower link.