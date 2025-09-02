Dear Players,

Hello everyone! We are bringing you the v2.0.9 update, focusing on game experience optimization, interface adjustments, and enhancements to some Guardians. Here are the detailed contents of this update:

🎨 Visual & Interface Optimization

Improved Graphics: Visual effects, icons, etc., are now clearer, and the overall visual presentation is more refined.

Font Update: Now using a non-pixel font, making text display clearer and improving readability.

Attribute Interface Improvement: The Little Witch attribute page in the pause menu now supports auto-scrolling for easier viewing.

Guardian Attribute Description Adjustment: Guardian attribute descriptions have been moved to the top for quicker reference.

⚖️ Game Balance & Mechanic Adjustments

Crit & Dodge Mechanic Optimization: The HP loss from Critical Hits will no longer trigger Dodge effects, making combat logic clearer.

Guardian Enhancements: Orange-tier Guardians now have more types of growth attributes, enriching development paths. Enhanced the overall strength of underwater animal-type Guardians. Nine-Lives Cat, Panda, and Moon Rabbit have received targeted buffs.

New Endless Mode Feature: Added a "Skip Upgrade Options" button. You can now convert all remaining selection chances into damage attributes with one click, making runs smoother!

🛠️ Bug Fixes & Experience Optimization

Synthesis Preview Fix: Fixed the display error in the synthesis preview for the Annihilation Stone and Orange Guardians.

Text Proofreading: Fixed some typos and inaccurate descriptions.

Controller Operation Optimization: Added quick return/back functions to some interfaces for smoother operation.

Performance Optimization: Optimized the lag issue caused by the Thunder God's Bow skill, making combat smoother.

📢 Future Update Preview

This week, we will focus on optimizing controller, keyboard, and mouse operations, as well as Steam Deck adaptation and the new player tutorial!

Furthermore, we are developing more new content, including new affixes/word entries, new random events, and more interesting gameplay. Stay tuned!

Thank you for your continued support and feedback! If you encounter any issues in the game, please feel free to contact us via the Steam Community Discussions or the comments section of this announcement. We wish you a pleasant gaming experience!

✨ Sincerely,

The 《Little Witch Survivors》 Development Team