 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19826730 Edited 2 September 2025 – 15:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Today's update for The Four Kings Casino and Slots will get you into the game faster than ever before! You'll notice you no longer need to enter an email and password — just press one button and you're on your way! Your Four Kings account is automatically associated to your existing Steam account, so you'll be able to log in to your account right away with no additional steps required.

Changed files in this update

Windows The Four Kings Casino and Slots Depot 260431
  • Loading history…
macOS The Four Kings Casino and Slots Mac Depot Depot 260432
  • Loading history…
Windows The Four Kings Casino and Slots Alpha Depot 260433
  • Loading history…
macOS The Four Kings Casino and Slots Alpha Mac Depot 260434
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link