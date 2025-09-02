Version 1.248
Update notes via Steam Community
Today's update for The Four Kings Casino and Slots will get you into the game faster than ever before! You'll notice you no longer need to enter an email and password — just press one button and you're on your way! Your Four Kings account is automatically associated to your existing Steam account, so you'll be able to log in to your account right away with no additional steps required.
