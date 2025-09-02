Dear Thaumaturges,



Our team left the halls of Gamescom a little over a week ago and what a blast we had! Our ears are still ringing a little bit, but we can’t overstate how fun it was to travel all the way to Cologne to meet a bunch of you and introduce Undermere to new players.

With our friends at Iceberg Interactive, we set up shop in a little corner of Hall 10.2, alongside a mass of other exciting indies!

After 5 exhausting days, we’d gone through copious press meetings, exciting demos, thrilling conversations with other devs and, notably, countless cups of coffee and cans of soda. It felt more like a marathon, than a sprint, and, despite the lack of sleep, we really enjoyed ourselves

But for us, the best part was meeting all of you. On the one hand, we were able to introduce a bunch of new players to our shop. Frankly, we couldn’t have done that without Jupiter, so he’ll be getting extra pets this week. On the other hand, it was really touching to talk to members of our community and people who have played Strange Horticulture. Hearing your stories and talking about what the game means to all of us was an unforgettable experience. Some people even came by with incredible DIY projects!

All in all, we want to thank everyone for an unforgettable gamescom! Thanks to everyone who came by to play or chat! Thanks to Indie Arena Booth, Nintendo, and every single one of the hardworking volunteers! Thanks to our team and all the friends we made along the way! Being out there and talking about Strange Antiquities was a riot.

For now, we’ll retreat back into our developer caves and put some finishing touches on Strange Antiquities. We want the shop to at least be tidy when darkness starts descending upon Undermere.

See you soon,

John & Rob

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bad Viking

Iceberg Interactive



