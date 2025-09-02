Everyone has sent very amazing suggestions and feedback lately. I cannot yet implement all the improvements that I wanted to, but I'm pushing this patch either way because a lot of people want these changes.

Game Improvements

Durability has been REMOVED as this has been requested by multiple people. I'm also reducing the number of chests in each room so players can't get too strong too quickly.

Player movement speed has been slightly increased, and the fire rate is now much faster. This change is intended to improve the game pacing.

Health and Shield drop rates have been reduced.

Chests will drop more items of their tier.

Unlock packages are now a bit cheaper.

Bug Fixes