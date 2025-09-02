 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19826629 Edited 2 September 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Everyone has sent very amazing suggestions and feedback lately. I cannot yet implement all the improvements that I wanted to, but I'm pushing this patch either way because a lot of people want these changes.

Game Improvements

  • Durability has been REMOVED as this has been requested by multiple people. I'm also reducing the number of chests in each room so players can't get too strong too quickly.

  • Player movement speed has been slightly increased, and the fire rate is now much faster. This change is intended to improve the game pacing.

  • Health and Shield drop rates have been reduced.

  • Chests will drop more items of their tier.

  • Unlock packages are now a bit cheaper.

Bug Fixes

  • Augments with shot-counting properties should now count properly.

  • Fixed an issue where the tutorial would lock the player when teaching artifact activation.

  • Improved controller drifting detection.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2685371
