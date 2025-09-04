 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19826605 Edited 5 September 2025 – 08:39:24 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings monarch, kings and queens!

Today is Silksong day we bring you a small update for the PTB, fixing some issues and adding more features that will be finalized next week, with our Major Update (don't tell anyone but it should come on Wednesday!)

Note that PTB saves are not compatible with the main build.

Please let us know your thoughts!

In preparation for 0.3

Due to several changes made to the structure of the game, narration and progression you 0.2 saves will not be compatible with 0.2.

With 0.3, we will release a special 0.2 branch so you can load your saves and visit your old city.

  • You can find your savegame in {disk}:\\Users\\{username}\\AppData\\LocalLow\\Irregular Shapes\\City Tales\\saves\\{steam_userid}\\

    • Each folder with a number is a save slot with 0 being your autosave

Public Test Branch (PTB)

  • To be safe, make a backup of your savegame before playing the test version:

    • You can find your savegame in {disk}:\\Users\\{username}\\AppData\\LocalLow\\Irregular Shapes\\City Tales\\saves\\{steam_userid}\\

      • Each folder with a number is a save slot with 0 being your autosave

        • Public Test Branch will have its own save folder

To access the public test branch

  • Right-click on “City Tales - Medieval Era” > Betas > in “Beta Participation” select “Public Test Branch”

Share your feedback, bug reports and thoughts

Join our Discord and go to the #Public-Test-Branch channel

Reply to our PTB Survey

Patchnotes highlights

  • Reworks building perks to be the same for all building types

  • Companion quest can be given up

  • Can’t have more than 2 active companion quests

  • Deprecates save prior to 0.3.0.1 + adds deprecated save UI

  • Three new quest related to a new Companion

  • 4 new music tracks

  • Cannot trade sell when merchant is absent

  • Adds hamlet onboarding

  • Adds trade introduction dialogue

  • Adds trade port icon and illustration + merchant portrait

  • Adds house tier 6 visuals

Other

  • Adds red glow when destroying a building construction

  • Reworks boar collectable zone positions based on map start position

  • Updates trade UI

  • Adds tooltips to burgomaster locked timer and merchant absent timer

  • Updates new resource and building names

  • Updated some quest objectives

  • Adds one dialogue per companion when they are chosen as burgomaster

  • Adds Gold and Companion rewards in the progression quests without story mode

  • Differentiates main and story quests

  • Orders active quests to always have main quests first

  • Adds SFX on notification right click (snooze)

  • Changes floor and fence of glassware

  • UI

    • Updates end of EA screen text and buttons

    • Reworks perks UI (production wheel, tooltips, icons) 🔵🟣

    • Updates destruction buttons UI

    • Updates dialogue UI

    • Adds hover/pressed state to notification card

  • Put all non-English/Localized Language words in italic in dialogues

  • Removes delay before mouse camera drag and rotation

  • Adds specific dialogue per companion to autonomy tutorial

  • Updates translation team credits (new members, fixed job title)

  • Adds perks onboarding

  • More mill visual variety

Fixes

  • Fixes profession line height in burgomaster selection UI

  • Fixes missing tooltip in hamlet hall burgomaster tab

  • Fixes some quests speakers

  • Fixes trade port is not unlocked when playing without tutorial

  • Fixes giant bucket decoration

  • Fixes Tahir voice

  • Fixes Collegiate localization and cost

  • Fixes University upgrade cost

  • Fixes "A feast for kings" step 2 missing dialog node

  • Fixes Judith quest objective localization

  • Fixes House tier 6 carrier value and construction duration

  • Fixes Tahir icon

  • Fixes trade confirm button

  • Fixes an issue where hamlet perks onboarding could be triggered by civil building

  • Fixes displayed hamlet population count

  • Fixes missing house tier 6 illustration

  • Fixes Rupert illustration

  • Fixes deprecated save icon appearing during saving

  • Fixes scaffolding height (too high)

  • Fixes dialogue next button sfx

  • Fixes can select then burgomaster twice if construction of the first hamlet is not over

  • Fixes displayed population count in hamlet hall upgrade tab

  • Fixes reshaping tutorial

  • Fixes "no gather resource" notification flickering

  • Limits inhabitant visit to a max distance + enables visit to hamlet halls

  • Fixes large tower fails to spawn

  • Increases number of inhabitants per tier 6 habitations (from 25 to 35)

  • Fixes Eike second quest objectives

  • Fixes glass quest title and description

  • Fixes glassware and jewelry store construction duration

  • Fixes "A city to be proud of" quest description

  • Fixes Supporter DLC quest objective description

  • Fixes destruction highlight icon priority (icon was not shown if building had a 3D alert)

  • Fixes expertise icons in objectives and dialogues

  • Fixes cannot destroy a district if cannot afford each parcel destruction cost (but can afford total)

  • Fixes roof pattern

  • Fixes map border fog glitches

  • Fixes Montalban Meadows population spawn positions

Changed depots in public_test_branch branch

View more data in app history for build 19826605
Windows Depot 3265071
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link