Greetings monarch, kings and queens!

Today is Silksong day we bring you a small update for the PTB, fixing some issues and adding more features that will be finalized next week, with our Major Update (don't tell anyone but it should come on Wednesday!)

Note that PTB saves are not compatible with the main build.

Please let us know your thoughts!

In preparation for 0.3

Due to several changes made to the structure of the game, narration and progression you 0.2 saves will not be compatible with 0.2.

With 0.3, we will release a special 0.2 branch so you can load your saves and visit your old city.

You can find your savegame in {disk}:\\Users\\{username}\\AppData\\LocalLow\\Irregular Shapes\\City Tales\\saves\\{steam_userid}\\ Each folder with a number is a save slot with 0 being your autosave



Public Test Branch (PTB)

To be safe, make a backup of your savegame before playing the test version: You can find your savegame in {disk}:\\Users\\{username}\\AppData\\LocalLow\\Irregular Shapes\\City Tales\\saves\\{steam_userid}\\ Each folder with a number is a save slot with 0 being your autosave Public Test Branch will have its own save folder



To access the public test branch

Right-click on “City Tales - Medieval Era” > Betas > in “Beta Participation” select “Public Test Branch”

Share your feedback, bug reports and thoughts

Join our Discord and go to the #Public-Test-Branch channel

Reply to our PTB Survey

Patchnotes highlights

Reworks building perks to be the same for all building types

Companion quest can be given up

Can’t have more than 2 active companion quests

Deprecates save prior to 0.3.0.1 + adds deprecated save UI

Three new quest related to a new Companion

4 new music tracks

Cannot trade sell when merchant is absent

Adds hamlet onboarding

Adds trade introduction dialogue

Adds trade port icon and illustration + merchant portrait

Adds house tier 6 visuals

Other

Adds red glow when destroying a building construction

Reworks boar collectable zone positions based on map start position

Updates trade UI

Adds tooltips to burgomaster locked timer and merchant absent timer

Updates new resource and building names

Updated some quest objectives

Adds one dialogue per companion when they are chosen as burgomaster

Adds Gold and Companion rewards in the progression quests without story mode

Differentiates main and story quests

Orders active quests to always have main quests first

Adds SFX on notification right click (snooze)

Changes floor and fence of glassware

UI Updates end of EA screen text and buttons Reworks perks UI (production wheel, tooltips, icons) 🔵🟣 Updates destruction buttons UI Updates dialogue UI Adds hover/pressed state to notification card



Put all non-English/Localized Language words in italic in dialogues

Removes delay before mouse camera drag and rotation

Adds specific dialogue per companion to autonomy tutorial

Updates translation team credits (new members, fixed job title)

Adds perks onboarding

More mill visual variety

