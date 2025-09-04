Greetings monarch, kings and queens!
Today
is Silksong day we bring you a small update for the PTB, fixing some issues and adding more features that will be finalized next week, with our Major Update (don't tell anyone but it should come on Wednesday!)
Note that PTB saves are not compatible with the main build.
Please let us know your thoughts!
In preparation for 0.3
Due to several changes made to the structure of the game, narration and progression you 0.2 saves will not be compatible with 0.2.
With 0.3, we will release a special 0.2 branch so you can load your saves and visit your old city.
You can find your savegame in {disk}:\\Users\\{username}\\AppData\\LocalLow\\Irregular Shapes\\City Tales\\saves\\{steam_userid}\\
Each folder with a number is a save slot with 0 being your autosave
Public Test Branch (PTB)
To be safe, make a backup of your savegame before playing the test version:
You can find your savegame in {disk}:\\Users\\{username}\\AppData\\LocalLow\\Irregular Shapes\\City Tales\\saves\\{steam_userid}\\
Each folder with a number is a save slot with 0 being your autosave
Public Test Branch will have its own save folder
To access the public test branch
Right-click on “City Tales - Medieval Era” > Betas > in “Beta Participation” select “Public Test Branch”
Share your feedback, bug reports and thoughts
Join our Discord and go to the #Public-Test-Branch channel
Patchnotes highlights
Reworks building perks to be the same for all building types
Companion quest can be given up
Can’t have more than 2 active companion quests
Deprecates save prior to 0.3.0.1 + adds deprecated save UI
Three new quest related to a new Companion
4 new music tracks
Cannot trade sell when merchant is absent
Adds hamlet onboarding
Adds trade introduction dialogue
Adds trade port icon and illustration + merchant portrait
Adds house tier 6 visuals
Other
Adds red glow when destroying a building construction
Reworks boar collectable zone positions based on map start position
Updates trade UI
Adds tooltips to burgomaster locked timer and merchant absent timer
Updates new resource and building names
Updated some quest objectives
Adds one dialogue per companion when they are chosen as burgomaster
Adds Gold and Companion rewards in the progression quests without story mode
Differentiates main and story quests
Orders active quests to always have main quests first
Adds SFX on notification right click (snooze)
Changes floor and fence of glassware
UI
Updates end of EA screen text and buttons
Reworks perks UI (production wheel, tooltips, icons) 🔵🟣
Updates destruction buttons UI
Updates dialogue UI
Adds hover/pressed state to notification card
Put all non-English/Localized Language words in italic in dialogues
Removes delay before mouse camera drag and rotation
Adds specific dialogue per companion to autonomy tutorial
Updates translation team credits (new members, fixed job title)
Adds perks onboarding
More mill visual variety
Fixes
Fixes profession line height in burgomaster selection UI
Fixes missing tooltip in hamlet hall burgomaster tab
Fixes some quests speakers
Fixes trade port is not unlocked when playing without tutorial
Fixes giant bucket decoration
Fixes Tahir voice
Fixes Collegiate localization and cost
Fixes University upgrade cost
Fixes "A feast for kings" step 2 missing dialog node
Fixes Judith quest objective localization
Fixes House tier 6 carrier value and construction duration
Fixes Tahir icon
Fixes trade confirm button
Fixes an issue where hamlet perks onboarding could be triggered by civil building
Fixes displayed hamlet population count
Fixes missing house tier 6 illustration
Fixes Rupert illustration
Fixes deprecated save icon appearing during saving
Fixes scaffolding height (too high)
Fixes dialogue next button sfx
Fixes can select then burgomaster twice if construction of the first hamlet is not over
Fixes displayed population count in hamlet hall upgrade tab
Fixes reshaping tutorial
Fixes "no gather resource" notification flickering
Limits inhabitant visit to a max distance + enables visit to hamlet halls
Fixes large tower fails to spawn
Increases number of inhabitants per tier 6 habitations (from 25 to 35)
Fixes Eike second quest objectives
Fixes glass quest title and description
Fixes glassware and jewelry store construction duration
Fixes "A city to be proud of" quest description
Fixes Supporter DLC quest objective description
Fixes destruction highlight icon priority (icon was not shown if building had a 3D alert)
Fixes expertise icons in objectives and dialogues
Fixes cannot destroy a district if cannot afford each parcel destruction cost (but can afford total)
Fixes roof pattern
Fixes map border fog glitches
Fixes Montalban Meadows population spawn positions
Changed depots in public_test_branch branch