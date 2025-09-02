1、Fix bug: Some data from the previous game is carried over when restarting the game.
2、When there are fewer than 14 spirits in the album, the deletion service cannot be used.
3、Fix bug: Challenge events are automatically completed when loading a saved game.
4、Fix bug: The game sometimes freezes after returning to the main menu and re-entering the game.
5、Added a back button to the super toy interface, allowing return to the previous screen before confirming replacement.
Update: September 2, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update