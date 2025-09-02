1、Fix bug: Some data from the previous game is carried over when restarting the game.



2、When there are fewer than 14 spirits in the album, the deletion service cannot be used.



3、Fix bug: Challenge events are automatically completed when loading a saved game.



4、Fix bug: The game sometimes freezes after returning to the main menu and re-entering the game.



5、Added a back button to the super toy interface, allowing return to the previous screen before confirming replacement.