 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19826604 Edited 2 September 2025 – 15:09:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1、Fix bug: Some data from the previous game is carried over when restarting the game.

2、When there are fewer than 14 spirits in the album, the deletion service cannot be used.

3、Fix bug: Challenge events are automatically completed when loading a saved game.

4、Fix bug: The game sometimes freezes after returning to the main menu and re-entering the game.

5、Added a back button to the super toy interface, allowing return to the previous screen before confirming replacement.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3946271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link