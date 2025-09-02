 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19826525
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hello, Overlords! 👑

The second part of the Lupercalia event has arrived, and it comes with exciting changes! ✨

First, the event girls’ summon has been refreshed — Tzarina steps aside, making room for the mighty Thalyria 🐉 to join your party.

A special 5-step summon is now live for the Weekly event’s duration. Across its steps, you’ll secure this week’s featured girl in rising rarity, while also gaining random base-game girls at set rarities along the way.

Mini-boss battles have also been adjusted: Dryad will no longer drain your energy just by appearing. ⚔️ Energy is now only consumed when you choose to challenge the mini-boss from the event screen.

Alongside this, numerous bug fixes and optimizations have been deployed to make your experience smoother than ever. 🛠️

Enjoy the continuation of Lupercalia, Overlords! 💖

Changed files in this update

