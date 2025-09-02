Hello, Overlords! 👑
The second part of the Lupercalia event has arrived, and it comes with exciting changes! ✨
First, the event girls’ summon has been refreshed — Tzarina steps aside, making room for the mighty Thalyria 🐉 to join your party.
A special 5-step summon is now live for the Weekly event’s duration. Across its steps, you’ll secure this week’s featured girl in rising rarity, while also gaining random base-game girls at set rarities along the way.
Mini-boss battles have also been adjusted: Dryad will no longer drain your energy just by appearing. ⚔️ Energy is now only consumed when you choose to challenge the mini-boss from the event screen.
Alongside this, numerous bug fixes and optimizations have been deployed to make your experience smoother than ever. 🛠️
Enjoy the continuation of Lupercalia, Overlords! 💖
