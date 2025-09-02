- Added a banner unlocked alert at the top of the screen.
- Added a lobby profile button alert when a new banner is available.
- Changed the position of the UI that shows the location of triggered possessed objects for the monster, making it closer to the object.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players were able to open the console command.
- Fixed a reception desk collision issue that caused the AI to get stuck.
- Fixed the safe unlocked by a puzzle, not providing feedback that it was open.
- Fixed an issue with the Blood Altar not showing the timer for the next heart.
- Fixed Mary’s light being too bright.
- Possibly fix for empty lobbies appearing in search results.
Changed files in this update