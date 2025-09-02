 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19826507 Edited 2 September 2025 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
UI
  • Added a banner unlocked alert at the top of the screen.
  • Added a lobby profile button alert when a new banner is available.
  • Changed the position of the UI that shows the location of triggered possessed objects for the monster, making it closer to the object.


Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where players were able to open the console command.
  • Fixed a reception desk collision issue that caused the AI to get stuck.
  • Fixed the safe unlocked by a puzzle, not providing feedback that it was open.
  • Fixed an issue with the Blood Altar not showing the timer for the next heart.
  • Fixed Mary’s light being too bright.
  • Possibly fix for empty lobbies appearing in search results.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2221391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link