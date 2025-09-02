Hi everyone, today I'm going to change a few things.



First, I've switched engines because Unity was too complicated for me, and Godot offers a more efficient and easier engine for my 2D game, so from now on I'll be using that engine.



Second, since I've switched engines, there are still some levels missing, such as the snow level and a few other things like multiplayer and chat. But don't worry, I'll be adding them little by little. For now, there are 18 levels, and more will be coming soon.



I just hope this change doesn't bother you. Thanks for your attention :)



Edit: I forgot to mention that I'm not going to publish the web version yet because it turns out it's very laggy and for now there won't be a web version of the game.