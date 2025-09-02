 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19826412 Edited 2 September 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small patch with text corrections and a bug fix.

  • Text and localization corrections — fixed incorrect descriptions and wrong potion requirements in expeditions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2915381
