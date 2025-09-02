 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19826388 Edited 2 September 2025 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Fixed the timing of completing bodywork quests for the Cavallaro 280G model
  • Fixed the screwdriver position in repair mode
  • Vehicle sale price now updates correctly at the junkyard after rolling back the odometer
  • Fixed a bug with the fuel state of the canister dropped by the Intruder when stored in the inventory
  • Added protection to prevent quest vehicles from being sold at the junkyard
  • Fixed incorrect playback of songs in the jukebox


🚗 A new car is coming later this week!

Dear Car Dealers, we’ve got another riddle for you. What model do you think will appear in the game this time?







In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2404881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link