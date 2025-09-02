🛠 Patch Notes:

Fixed the timing of completing bodywork quests for the Cavallaro 280G model



Fixed the screwdriver position in repair mode



Vehicle sale price now updates correctly at the junkyard after rolling back the odometer



Fixed a bug with the fuel state of the canister dropped by the Intruder when stored in the inventory



Added protection to prevent quest vehicles from being sold at the junkyard



Fixed incorrect playback of songs in the jukebox



🚗 A new car is coming later this week!

Dear Car Dealers, we’ve got another riddle for you. What model do you think will appear in the game this time?In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates: