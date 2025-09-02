🛠 Patch Notes:
- Fixed the timing of completing bodywork quests for the Cavallaro 280G model
- Fixed the screwdriver position in repair mode
- Vehicle sale price now updates correctly at the junkyard after rolling back the odometer
- Fixed a bug with the fuel state of the canister dropped by the Intruder when stored in the inventory
- Added protection to prevent quest vehicles from being sold at the junkyard
- Fixed incorrect playback of songs in the jukebox
🚗 A new car is coming later this week!Dear Car Dealers, we’ve got another riddle for you. What model do you think will appear in the game this time?
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
Changed files in this update