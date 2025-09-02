 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19826368 Edited 2 September 2025 – 14:39:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.2.0 (09/02/2025)

  1. Prevents crash on more recent Vulkan drivers, which may have extensive lists of device extensions.

  2. Characters will always face the direction of the attack source on block.

  3. Reverts cross up attack attribute added in v1.1.1.

  4. Reassigns Niven's back and down supers.

    a. "Fool Compliance" and "Allowable Opinion" are now activated with back and down, respectively.

    b. Updates Niven's combo trials and CPU behavior accordingly.

  5. Characters hit with one of Christopher's balloon bombs will always respond by facing toward the bomb.

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 3796061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link