Prevents crash on more recent Vulkan drivers, which may have extensive lists of device extensions.

Characters will always face the direction of the attack source on block.

Reverts cross up attack attribute added in v1.1.1.

Reassigns Niven's back and down supers. a. "Fool Compliance" and "Allowable Opinion" are now activated with back and down, respectively. b. Updates Niven's combo trials and CPU behavior accordingly.