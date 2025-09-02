 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19826282 Edited 2 September 2025 – 14:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Core system updated to support the latest operating systems
  • Fixed minor bugs and other small issues

Changed files in this update

Windows 2236 A.D. Secretary Stories Content Depot 1627521
macOS 2236 A.D. Secretary Stories Mac Depot Depot 1627522
