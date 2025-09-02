 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19826270 Edited 2 September 2025 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Beta 1.8.25 fixes instances of game bugging out when trying to save a multiplayer game with multiple buildings and players

Changes
  • Wall mounted furniture can now be placed across wall intersections
  • Ceiling mounted lamps can now be repaired from some distance, allowing it to be placed over tables
  • Made employees prefer going through elevator shafts, to reduce traversal time
  • Elevator shafts can now be snapped together, adding ability to place them in atriums without balconies for support
  • Past day/month income is back to net income instead of gross income (takes a day for old saves to update)
  • Development progress detail panel can now be grouped by specializations
  • Removed the ability to collapse a lot of modal windows, to avoid confusion
  • Couriers Will no longer loiter longer than 10 minutes if they are holding boxes to be delivered
  • The host can now cheat money in for other players, but everyone will get a message about it
  • Project management effectiveness drain is now controlled by amount of active tasks instead of being constant and is uncapped
  • Added effectiveness drain bars to project mangement window and made tooltip clearer


Fixes
  • Fixed windows and doors sometimes not being copied over during cloning when sitting betwen indoor and outdoor areas
  • Fixed last day/month product income not resetting properly every day in some cases
  • Fixed some bugs having to do with deleting project management presets
  • Fixed some animations not loading properly when loading saved game, causing actively ridden bikes to be abandoned on load
  • Fixed subsidiary autonomy not being synchronized in multiplayer
  • Fixed retired lead designers not being synchronized in multiplayer for subsidiaries
  • Fixed AI not taking updates into consideration when picking frameworks
  • The tax report can now be filed with 0% tax rate if tax fraud has occured duxring the year, to avoid an audit

