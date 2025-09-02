1. Potato enhancement (damage level 1/2/3: 2/3/5 -> 3/5/10)

2. Sugarcane weakening (damage level 1/2/3: 7/14/28 -> 5/10/20)

3. Rice weakening (gold coins obtained per level 1/2/3: 2/5/10 -> 2/4/8, price: 6 -> 10)

4. Cotton weakening (new restriction: maximum attack gain no more than 10%)

5. Peanut rework (bullet damage when launching the festival starts depends on self-generated attack -> each time the festival starts and fires bullets, it will increase the bullet damage of all subsequent effects by 2%/4%/8%)

6. Fixed a bug in the computer version where refreshing while holding seeds would cause the seeds to be unable to be retrieved

7. Adjusted the maximum attack speed limit (minimum attack interval: 0.3s -> 0.5s)

8. Adjusted the difficulty of the endless mode (enemy growth value: 2 -> 1.5)

9. Optimized the display effect of numerical increases

10. Added crop: Onion (1/2/3 level effect: whenever an crop is able to die, gain +15%/30%/60% attack and attack speed)

11. Added crop: Tomato (1/2/3 level effect: when selling this crop, trigger the start effect of all your crops 1/2/5 times)

12. Added crop: Sunflower (1/2/3 level effect: all seed growth efficiency is increased by 5%/10%/20%)