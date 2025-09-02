- Fixed English translations
- Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck on objects while moving
- Added 2-page samples of the Setting Materials Collection and Bonus Comic as rewards for clearing the game
- Other minor fixes
Version 1.1.5 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
The following changes have been made:
