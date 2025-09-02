 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19826205 Edited 2 September 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The following changes have been made:

  • Fixed English translations
  • Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck on objects while moving
  • Added 2-page samples of the Setting Materials Collection and Bonus Comic as rewards for clearing the game
  • Other minor fixes

