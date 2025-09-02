This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi friends,

for those who aren't familiar with our Beta procedure, please read the following explanations. For everyone else, feel free to jump to the next column.

We started rolling out BETA versions of our game first, followed by the regular update 1-2 weeks later. If you're interested in participating as a beta user, simply head over to your Steam library, click the cog wheel, select "Properties" > "Betas" and choose "public-beta" from the drop-down menu.

If you prefer to wait for the regular update, there's no need to do anything but sit tight, as it will be coming soon.

For those interested in exploring the world of VR HOT beyond Steam (General News, our Patreon page with the Quest version and AI features, etc.), make sure to join our Discord server \[HERE] or check out our Patreon \[HERE]!

Path Tracing (Experimental)

Push visuals to the next level with experimental path tracing support, available only on high-end PCs (≥ RTX 4070 in VR). For the best experience, we recommend enabling DLSS.

HottieCards with Positional Data

HottieCards are now even more powerful: in addition to storing appearance, clothing, and biographical details, they also save a Hottie’s exact position in the scene and body posture.

New Animation System with additional Animations

We have switched to a new animation system to support future upgrades and improvements. Alongside this change, we’ve added a variety of new animations - particularly focused on intercourse - to enrich interactions and increase variety.

Stable Editing

Certain sliders previously caused Hotties to “jump” during changes. They will now remain perfectly still while you edit.

Refined Animations

We’ve begun reworking our animations to make them more fluid, elegant, and life-like. This update includes the first of these enhanced animations.

Wet Skin Look

Skin now reacts to wetness in a more natural and realistic way, moving away from the glossy “plastic” look of earlier versions.

Eye Contact

Eye contact behavior is more precise, consistent, and responsive to your settings.

As always, this update includes numerous bug fixes and more improvements, check out the full list of updates below!

Take care

VR HOT

Full list:

New

Bug Fixes

Animations - Animations for Missionary and Masturbating work again.

Known Issues:

Menus covering stuff (hands, etc.) (with upscaling)

Mesh Artifacts in male Hotties and Player Bodies (Highly detailed Hotties)

On „Tropical Island“: Artifacts at the Edge of FOV with „GI Character Only“

As always, we appreciate your feedback and encourage you to share your thoughts in our Steam forums or on Discord. Enjoy the game!