Hello! Thanks for playing!



- I apologize for the infamous broken intro menu bug. I *think* it's fixed, but I can't be sure as I suspect this is related to shader compilation and that may vary from PC to PC, and guess what it doesn't do it on my machine (or the other PCs I tested it on). If it's still happening to you, please reach out in the Community HUB.



- Increased shader compilation pre-caching the first time you launch the game, so it should improve performance.



- From this patch onwards, if it's the first time you launch DAWN ONE, V-Sync is now OFF by default.



- Fixed rubber banding when the mouse cursor is just on the running trigger distance (when the mouse cursor is far enough but not too far enough, if that makes sense).



- New mechanic: Gems! Previously, there was no incentive or reward for taking down several enemies in 1 move. From this patch onwards, slashing through several enemies in 1 move will drop Gems. Gems give a score bonus at dawn, and picking them up gives you a "bubble" timed invulnerability of about 2 seconds. This is new so might evolve over time.



- Slightly increased nights times: since time pauses if no enemies are taken out, this slightly increases the amount of enemies you have to take out to reach the next dawn. This has no effect on the boss fight, though.



- Scoring is therefore modified: Fight Score (swords icon) and Time Bonus (timer icon) should be slightly higher on average, plus now you have added Gems and the whole lot is still multiplied by the best chain that was performed during the last night.



Thanks for playing and all the best!

shaderbunny