2 September 2025 Build 19826010 Edited 2 September 2025 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Added a whitelist for detecting dormant full-screen apps: bongo cat
2. Added an option in Settings to control whether the sun is displayed in the planet scene
3. Improved the Star Ring Experiment scene: Now displays an adaptive angle based on the number of icons, rather than a fixed angle
4. Improved the Block Experiment scene: Fixed an issue where multiple icons could overlap on the same block

