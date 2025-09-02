1. Added a whitelist for detecting dormant full-screen apps: bongo cat
2. Added an option in Settings to control whether the sun is displayed in the planet scene
3. Improved the Star Ring Experiment scene: Now displays an adaptive angle based on the number of icons, rather than a fixed angle
4. Improved the Block Experiment scene: Fixed an issue where multiple icons could overlap on the same block
Updated on the evening of September 2, 2025 (fixes and improvements 4 points)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update