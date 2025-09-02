🎉 Big Update in Cloud Cats’ Land 🎉
We’ve been carefully reading your feedback and noticed something interesting: for some players the game felt a bit too easy, while for others it seemed almost impossible to beat 🐾
As a result, many didn’t get the experience they were hoping for.
To fix this imbalance, we’ve improved the hint system:
✨ On Normal difficulty, holding the "Shift" key will now show only interaction points.
✨ On Easy difficulty, a separate button will highlight all available interactions on the screen — and even in the inventory.
✨ And for those who want a truly relaxing journey, we’ve added a Very Easy mode – with it, absolutely anyone can complete the game 😉
But! 👀 To keep the adventure fun, some collectibles remain without hints — you’ll need your attention and imagination to find them.
We’ve also:
🐞 Fixed various bugs
⚙️ Added screen mode options in the graphics settings
Thank you all for your support and feedback 💙
Happy adventures in the world of Cloud Cats! ☁️🐱
Changed files in this update