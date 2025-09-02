🎉 Big Update in Cloud Cats’ Land 🎉

We’ve been carefully reading your feedback and noticed something interesting: for some players the game felt a bit too easy, while for others it seemed almost impossible to beat 🐾

As a result, many didn’t get the experience they were hoping for.

To fix this imbalance, we’ve improved the hint system:

✨ On Normal difficulty, holding the "Shift" key will now show only interaction points.

✨ On Easy difficulty, a separate button will highlight all available interactions on the screen — and even in the inventory.

✨ And for those who want a truly relaxing journey, we’ve added a Very Easy mode – with it, absolutely anyone can complete the game 😉

But! 👀 To keep the adventure fun, some collectibles remain without hints — you’ll need your attention and imagination to find them.

We’ve also:

🐞 Fixed various bugs

⚙️ Added screen mode options in the graphics settings

Thank you all for your support and feedback 💙

Happy adventures in the world of Cloud Cats! ☁️🐱